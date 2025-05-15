Nagarro's Latest Results Confirm 2025 Guidance
Nagarro's FY 2024 results reveal a 6.6% revenue boost to €972 million, a first-time €1 dividend, and an EBITDA margin rise, underscoring its growth strategy despite a Q1 2025 profit dip.
- Nagarro announced its audited FY 2024 results, reporting a revenue growth of 6.6% to €972.0 million compared to €912.1 million in 2023.
- The company proposed a dividend of €1 per share for the first time, highlighting its long-term value creation strategy.
- Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2024 increased to €147.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.2%, up from 13.8% in 2023.
- For Q1 2025, Nagarro reported a revenue of €246.9 million, a 3.6% increase from €238.3 million in Q1 2024, but net profit decreased by 32.2% to €11.2 million.
- The number of clients generating over €1 million in annual revenue increased from 181 in Q1 2024 to 186 in Q1 2025.
- Nagarro's cash balance decreased to €162.2 million by the end of Q1 2025, down from €192.6 million at the end of FY 2024.
The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 67,50EUR and was down -1,78 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,22 % since publication.
+1,68 %
+11,11 %
-4,70 %
-23,33 %
-22,47 %
-46,59 %
-16,89 %
