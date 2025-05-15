Nagarro's Latest Results Confirm 2025 Guidance

Nagarro announced its audited FY 2024 results, reporting a revenue growth of 6.6% to €972.0 million compared to €912.1 million in 2023.

The company proposed a dividend of €1 per share for the first time, highlighting its long-term value creation strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2024 increased to €147.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.2%, up from 13.8% in 2023.

For Q1 2025, Nagarro reported a revenue of €246.9 million, a 3.6% increase from €238.3 million in Q1 2024, but net profit decreased by 32.2% to €11.2 million.

The number of clients generating over €1 million in annual revenue increased from 181 in Q1 2024 to 186 in Q1 2025.

Nagarro's cash balance decreased to €162.2 million by the end of Q1 2025, down from €192.6 million at the end of FY 2024.

The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 67,50EUR and was down -1,78 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,22 % since publication.





