    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsRosenbauer International AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Rosenbauer International

    Original-Research

    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Rosenbauer Q1: Umsatz +16,8% auf 264 Mio. EUR.
    • Rekordauftragsbestand von 2,34 Mrd. EUR erreicht.
    • Kaufempfehlung: Zielpreis 55,00 EUR für 12 Monate.
    Original-Research - Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    ^
    Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - from NuWays AG

    15.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International AG

    Company Name: Rosenbauer International AG ISIN: AT0000922554

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: BUY
    from: 15.05.2025
    Target price: EUR 55.00
    Target price on sight of: 12 months
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Christian Sandherr

    Solid start into the year // record high order backlog

    Topic: Rosenbauer released solid Q1 figures with sales in line and EBIT above our estimates. The demand for firefighting vehicles is unbroken, supported by several structural trends leading to a strong order intake and a new record high in order backlog.

    Q1 sales grew by 16.8% yoy to EUR 264m (eNuW: EUR 265m) thanks to the company's strong order backlog of EUR 2.28bn at the end of FY24, improved supply chains and an average price increase of 15% yoy per fire truck delivered in Q1. Sales in the vehicle's product segment increased by 25.5% yoy to EUR 198m and compensated for a weaker Preventive Fire Protection segment (-65% yoy to EUR 3.6m).

    EBIT improved by EUR 8.7m yoy to EUR 9.0m (eNuW: EUR 7.9m) with a solid margin of 3.4% (+3.3pp yoy) for the seasonal softer Q1. The positive EBIT development was backed by a further stabilization of supply chains, but also noticeable price increases as well as operating leverage.

    Unbroken strong demand. Q1 order intake stood at EUR 359m (-1% yoy), implying a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x and leading to a new record high in order backlog of EUR 2.34bn (+21% yoy).

    Strong operating cashflow: Trade working capital decreased 8.2% yoy to EUR 465m despite a significant top-line increase, thanks to Rosenbauer's "offerto-
    cash" WC efficiency program and restored supply chains. The trade working capital/revenue ratio decreased to 31.0% (vs. 38.8% in Q1'24) and is expected to fall below 30% during the year. Overall, operating cashflow rose to EUR -6.8m from EUR -58.4m in Q1'24.

    Limited impact from US tariffs: As over 90% of the trucks delivered in the US are produced domestically, the impact from potential US tariffs should be limited in our view. Around EUR 80m (eNuW) of the order backlog is attributable to Cananda and produced in the US. However, at the time there are no tariffs on firetrucks imported from the US to Canada. The most likely impact should be from higher aluminum and steel prices in the US.

    FY guidance reiterated. For FY25e, management expects sales of EUR 1.5bn and an EBIT margin of above 6%. The outlook looks plausible in our view (eNuW: Sales EUR 1.52bn, EBIT margin 6.2%), supported by a strong order backlog and tailwind from price increases as well as internal efficiency measures.

    Reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 55.00 PT based on DCF.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32612.pdf For additional information visit our website:
    https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

    Contact for questions:
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2138020 15.05.2025 CET/CEST

    °

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Rosenbauer International Aktie

    Die Rosenbauer International Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -3,74 % und einem Kurs von 41,20 auf Tradegate (14. Mai 2025, 22:26 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Rosenbauer International Aktie um +4,28 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +2,48 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Rosenbauer International bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 418,20 Mio..

    Rosenbauer International zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,2000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,9600 %.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Original-Research Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - from NuWays AG 15.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The …