Lonza Group Welcomes Andreas Bohrer as Legal & Corporate Affairs Head
With a rich background in legal and corporate governance, Andreas Bohrer is set to lead Lonza's legal and corporate affairs, drawing on his extensive expertise and leadership experience.
- Andreas Bohrer has been appointed as Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer at Lonza, effective July 1, 2025.
- He has served as Lonza’s Group General Counsel and Company Secretary since 2015.
- Bohrer has overseen various functions including Legal, Ethics & Compliance, IP, Sustainability, and Public Affairs during his tenure.
- He led Lonza’s global Coronavirus Task Force from 2020 to 2022, playing a key role in the company's pandemic response.
- In addition to his role at Lonza, he is the Chair of SwissHoldings and a Board Member of Scienceindustries and Economiesuisse.
- Prior to joining Lonza, Bohrer was General Counsel for Novartis Animal Health and held senior legal positions at UBS and international law firms.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 23.07.2025.
The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 602,60EUR and was down -0,59 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 602,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,02 % since publication.
+0,25 %
-2,54 %
+5,25 %
-3,55 %
+17,53 %
+14,64 %
+39,95 %
+418,95 %
+936,75 %
ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
