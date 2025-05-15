Lonza Group Welcomes Andreas Bohrer as Legal & Corporate Affairs Head

Andreas Bohrer has been appointed as Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer at Lonza, effective July 1, 2025.

He has served as Lonza’s Group General Counsel and Company Secretary since 2015.

Bohrer has overseen various functions including Legal, Ethics & Compliance, IP, Sustainability, and Public Affairs during his tenure.

He led Lonza’s global Coronavirus Task Force from 2020 to 2022, playing a key role in the company's pandemic response.

In addition to his role at Lonza, he is the Chair of SwissHoldings and a Board Member of Scienceindustries and Economiesuisse.

Prior to joining Lonza, Bohrer was General Counsel for Novartis Animal Health and held senior legal positions at UBS and international law firms.

