CYAN AG Soars in 2024: Profits Surge as CEO Exits After Revamp.

cyan AG's consolidated operating sales increased to EUR 7.1 million in 2024, up from EUR 4.7 million in 2023.

EBITDA improved significantly to EUR -1.5 million, compared to EUR -4.5 million in the previous year.

The end customer base grew by 86%, indicating strong business stability and predictability.

The company plans further investments in development and sales to support continued growth.

CEO Thomas Kicker will transition to Magenta Telekom in Austria, with a succession process already underway.

For 2025, cyan AG anticipates sales growth to between EUR 8.4 million and EUR 9.2 million, aiming for a break-even EBITDA.

The next important date, Annual Report 2024, at CYAN is on 15.05.2025.

The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 2,7600EUR and was up +1,47 % compared with the previous day.

0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,8200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,17 % since publication.





