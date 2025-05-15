CYAN AG Soars in 2024: Profits Surge as CEO Exits After Revamp.
Cyan AG is on a remarkable growth trajectory, showcasing impressive financial strides and strategic leadership transitions. With sales soaring to EUR 7.1 million and a notable EBITDA recovery, the company is poised for a promising future. An 86% surge in end customers underscores cyan AG's robust market presence, as it gears up for further investments. As CEO Thomas Kicker prepares to join Magenta Telekom, cyan AG eyes continued expansion and aims for a break-even EBITDA in 2025.
- cyan AG's consolidated operating sales increased to EUR 7.1 million in 2024, up from EUR 4.7 million in 2023.
- EBITDA improved significantly to EUR -1.5 million, compared to EUR -4.5 million in the previous year.
- The end customer base grew by 86%, indicating strong business stability and predictability.
- The company plans further investments in development and sales to support continued growth.
- CEO Thomas Kicker will transition to Magenta Telekom in Austria, with a succession process already underway.
- For 2025, cyan AG anticipates sales growth to between EUR 8.4 million and EUR 9.2 million, aiming for a break-even EBITDA.
The next important date, Annual Report 2024, at CYAN is on 15.05.2025.
The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 2,7600EUR and was up +1,47 % compared with the previous day.
0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,8200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,17 % since publication.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.