    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple

    Trump

    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Indien zu Zugeständnissen im Handelskonflikt bereit

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Indien bietet USA Zollfreiheit im Handelskonflikt an.
    • Trump lobt Indiens Zugeständnisse während Katar-Besuch.
    • Indien wichtigster Handelspartner der USA im Indopazifik.
    Trump - Indien zu Zugeständnissen im Handelskonflikt bereit
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    DOHA/ABU DHABI (dpa-AFX) - Indien hat den Vereinigten Staaten im Handelskonflikt nach Angaben von Präsident Donald Trump große Zugeständnisse angeboten. "Sie sind bereit, uns buchstäblich keinen Zoll zu berechnen", sagte Trump bei einem Besuch in Katar mit Blick auf die Einfuhr von US-Waren nach Indien. Konkreter äußerte sich der 78-Jährige aber nicht dazu, wo genau die Verhandlungen beider Staaten stehen.

    Die Hintergründe

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Apple Inc.!
    Long
    196,64€
    Basispreis
    1,25
    Ask
    × 14,87
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    223,41€
    Basispreis
    1,26
    Ask
    × 14,74
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Trump hatte Anfang April mit einem gewaltigen Zollpaket Handelspartnern auf aller Welt den Kampf angesagt - als Reaktion auf Sonderabgaben für die Einfuhr von US-Produkten und Handelsbarrieren für amerikanische Firmen in den jeweiligen Ländern. Die US-Regierung verhängte Sonderabgaben in unterschiedlicher Höhe gegen die verschiedenen Staaten, auch gegen Indien. Angesichts großer Turbulenzen an den Märkten setzte Trump die Sonderzölle kurz darauf zum Großteil jedoch wieder für 90 Tage aus. Seitdem bemüht sich die Trump-Regierung in Gesprächen mit den einzelnen Ländern, Handelsvereinbarungen zu schließen.

    Bedeutung des Handelspartners Indien

    Für die USA ist die fünftgrößte Volkswirtschaft nicht nur ein wichtiger Abnehmer US-amerikanischer Rüstungsgüter und anderer Waren, sondern auch ein wichtiger Partner bei ihrem Versuch, den wachsenden Einfluss Chinas in der indopazifischen Region einzudämmen. Die USA sind Indiens größter Handelspartner. Auch einzelne US-Unternehmen setzen auf das Land: Apple will Medienberichten zufolge wegen der hohen US-Zölle gegen China die iPhones für den US-Heimatmarkt künftig verstärkt aus Indien statt China liefern./jac/DP/mis

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Apple Aktie

    Die Apple Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,27 % und einem Kurs von 187,7 auf Tradegate (15. Mai 2025, 11:33 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Apple Aktie um +7,93 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +6,19 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Apple bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 2,80 Bil..

    Apple zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,0133. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,4700 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 202,43USD. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Apple Aktie empfehlen 4 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 167,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 253,00USD was eine Bandbreite von -10,87 %/+35,03 % bedeutet.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Apple - 865985 - US0378331005

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Apple. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Trump Indien zu Zugeständnissen im Handelskonflikt bereit Indien hat den Vereinigten Staaten im Handelskonflikt nach Angaben von Präsident Donald Trump große Zugeständnisse angeboten. "Sie sind bereit, uns buchstäblich keinen Zoll zu berechnen", sagte Trump bei einem Besuch in Katar mit Blick auf die …