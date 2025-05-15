Infineon launches communication campaign for the company's 25-year anniversary (FOTO)
Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is launching a globally integrated
campaign to highlight the economic and societal significance of semiconductor
technology and of the company as a driver of decarbonization and digitalization.
The anniversary campaign's central message is that the products and solutions
made by Infineon are important to each and every one of us on a daily basis. The
substantive core of the campaign is the emotional testimonial series "Matters to
me".
"Our IPO on 13 March 2000 was a courageous step on the way to becoming a leading
global technology company. Today we can look back on an unbelievable story of
growth," says Andreas Urschitz, Chief Marketing Officer and Member of the
Management Board. "Our innovative strength, our quality demands and the will to
continuously develop the company are decisive factors in our success. Our
products and solutions let us help shape the transition from fossil technologies
to climate-neutral technologies and make a better future possible. This is
another aspect we want our campaign to emphasize."
"We want our communications work to fundamentally increase awareness and
highlight the significance of our semiconductor technologies and of Infineon
itself among the general public. Our corporate anniversary is of course an
important occasion to do just that," says Florian Martens, Chief Communications
Officer. "Our campaign addresses our target groups around the world in an
emotional manner. Involving the employees also strengthens the sense of
identification with the company."
As part of the central motto "Matters to me", testimonials from customers,
employees, end-users and others document the significance which semiconductors
from Infineon have for them. This includes technical aspects, but also highly
personal insights. Thus for example the manager of a French automobile component
supplier shares what she finds important about working together with partners
like Infineon to drive the decarbonization of the automotive industry forward.
While the "Matters to me" motto forms a global framework, the campaign also
leaves room for topically oriented regional focus areas. Infineon is
disseminating the campaign in its 360° brand strategy via all online and offline
channels and is integrating the campaign in existing communications planning.
Accordingly, previously planned event formats will be conducted as milestones in
the anniversary campaign well into the fall. The campaign web page is available
at https://www.infineon.com/25years .
About Infineon
Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and
IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and
solutions. The Company had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September
2024) and generated revenue of about EUR15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year
(ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
(ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter
market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).
Anniversary story hub: https://www.infineon.com/25years
Further information is available at http://www.infineon.com
This press release is available online at http://www.infineon.com/press
Follow us: X (https://twitter.com/Infineon) - Facebook
(https://www.facebook.com/Infineon) - LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/infineon-technologies/)
Contact:
Public / For the Business and Trade Press: INFXX202505-xxe
Andre Tauber (Headquarters)
+49 89 234 36705
mailto:media.relations@infineon.com
Agnes Toan (Americas)
+1 408 250 1814
mailto:agnes.toan@infineon.com
Lin Zhu (Greater China)
+86 21 6101 9199
mailto:lin.zhu@infineon.com
Yasuyuki Kamiseki (Japan)
+81 3 4595 7079
mailto:yasuyuki.kamiseki@infineon.com
Investor Relations:
+49 89 234 26655
mailto:investor.relations@infineon.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/17888/6034379
OTS: Infineon Technologies AG
ISIN: DE0006231004
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie
Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,35 % und einem Kurs von 33,97 auf Tradegate (15. Mai 2025, 11:38 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +12,35 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +27,62 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 44,21 Mrd..
Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,0300 %.
Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 40,00EUR. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 38,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 42,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +12,24 %/+24,06 % bedeutet.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu Infineon Technologies - 623100 - DE0006231004
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Infineon Technologies. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
Es werden zusätzliche Wachstumschancen im Bereich künftiger IoT-Anwendungen wie humanoide Roboter und ein Umsatz des Geschäfts zwischen 225 und 250 Millionen US-Dollar im Kalenderjahr 2025 bei einer Bruttomarge von rund 60 Prozent davon erwartet.
Die Finanzierung der Transaktion erfolgt durch Barzahlung aus vorhandenen liquiden Mitteln und zusätzlichem Fremdkapital:
https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/press/press-releases/2025/INFXX202504-086.html
SOX / 5 - DAY / 03-04-2025
Bild: 19655_20250404124335_SOX-5-Tage
Zu glauben IFX würde hier als Auswechselspieler vergnügt auf der Bank sitzen, während auf dem Spielfeld das Blut fließt, ist jetzt nicht sehr sinnvoll. All die Horrormeldungen über die deutsche Autoindustrie, die ja durch diese avisierten Zölle besonders wird leiden müssen, runden dann das aktuell durchweg negative Gesamtbild ab. Fällt ja alles nicht vom Himmel und hilfreich wäre es, wenn man nicht nur auf Kurse starrt, sondern versucht ein realistisches Szenario zu entwickeln, was auf das Unternehmen die nächsten Monate wohl zukommen könnte und zumindest was Autobranche angeht, wissen wir seit vielen Monaten, dass hier eine klare negative Tendenz vorherrscht. Mehr ist das nicht.
https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/press/press-releases/2025/INFXX202503-074.html
Die Studie, auf die sich Infineon bezieht, ist wohl kostenpflichtig:
https://omdia.tech.informa.com/om128000/competitive-landscaping-tool-clt-annual--4q24