    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsInfineon Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Infineon Technologies
    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infineon launches communication campaign for the company's 25-year anniversary (FOTO)

    Munich, Germany (ots) - On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, Infineon
    Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is launching a globally integrated
    campaign to highlight the economic and societal significance of semiconductor
    technology and of the company as a driver of decarbonization and digitalization.
    The anniversary campaign's central message is that the products and solutions
    made by Infineon are important to each and every one of us on a daily basis. The
    substantive core of the campaign is the emotional testimonial series "Matters to
    me".

    "Our IPO on 13 March 2000 was a courageous step on the way to becoming a leading
    global technology company. Today we can look back on an unbelievable story of
    growth," says Andreas Urschitz, Chief Marketing Officer and Member of the
    Management Board. "Our innovative strength, our quality demands and the will to
    continuously develop the company are decisive factors in our success. Our
    products and solutions let us help shape the transition from fossil technologies
    to climate-neutral technologies and make a better future possible. This is
    another aspect we want our campaign to emphasize."

    "We want our communications work to fundamentally increase awareness and
    highlight the significance of our semiconductor technologies and of Infineon
    itself among the general public. Our corporate anniversary is of course an
    important occasion to do just that," says Florian Martens, Chief Communications
    Officer. "Our campaign addresses our target groups around the world in an
    emotional manner. Involving the employees also strengthens the sense of
    identification with the company."

    As part of the central motto "Matters to me", testimonials from customers,
    employees, end-users and others document the significance which semiconductors
    from Infineon have for them. This includes technical aspects, but also highly
    personal insights. Thus for example the manager of a French automobile component
    supplier shares what she finds important about working together with partners
    like Infineon to drive the decarbonization of the automotive industry forward.

    While the "Matters to me" motto forms a global framework, the campaign also
    leaves room for topically oriented regional focus areas. Infineon is
    disseminating the campaign in its 360° brand strategy via all online and offline
    channels and is integrating the campaign in existing communications planning.
    Accordingly, previously planned event formats will be conducted as milestones in
    the anniversary campaign well into the fall. The campaign web page is available
    at https://www.infineon.com/25years .

    About Infineon

    Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and
    IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and
    solutions. The Company had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September
    2024) and generated revenue of about EUR15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year
    (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
    (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter
    market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

    Anniversary story hub: https://www.infineon.com/25years

    Further information is available at http://www.infineon.com

    This press release is available online at http://www.infineon.com/press

    Follow us: X (https://twitter.com/Infineon) - Facebook
    (https://www.facebook.com/Infineon) - LinkedIn
    (https://www.linkedin.com/company/infineon-technologies/)

    Contact:

    Public / For the Business and Trade Press: INFXX202505-xxe

    Andre Tauber (Headquarters)
    +49 89 234 36705
    mailto:media.relations@infineon.com


    Agnes Toan (Americas)
    +1 408 250 1814
    mailto:agnes.toan@infineon.com


    Lin Zhu (Greater China)
    +86 21 6101 9199
    mailto:lin.zhu@infineon.com


    Yasuyuki Kamiseki (Japan)
    +81 3 4595 7079
    mailto:yasuyuki.kamiseki@infineon.com


    Investor Relations:
    +49 89 234 26655
    mailto:investor.relations@infineon.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/17888/6034379
    OTS: Infineon Technologies AG
    ISIN: DE0006231004
     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie

    Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,35 % und einem Kurs von 33,97 auf Tradegate (15. Mai 2025, 11:38 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +12,35 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +27,62 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 44,21 Mrd..

    Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,0300 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 40,00EUR. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 38,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 42,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +12,24 %/+24,06 % bedeutet.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Infineon Technologies - 623100 - DE0006231004

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Infineon Technologies. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Infineon launches communication campaign for the company's 25-year anniversary (FOTO) On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is launching a globally integrated campaign to highlight the economic and societal significance of semiconductor technology and of the company as a driver of …