Einhell Germany Pref Bearer Hits Record Q1 Revenue on Power X-Change Boom
Einhell Germany AG has set a new benchmark in Q1 2025, with record revenues and ambitious expansion plans, driven by the soaring success of their Power X-Change platform.
- Einhell Germany AG achieved record revenue of EUR 302.8 million in Q1 2025, a 12.4% increase from the previous year, driven by high demand for Power X-Change products.
- Power X-Change, Einhell's rechargeable battery platform, accounted for 51% of the company's revenue in Q1 2025.
- Earnings before taxes increased by 26.5% to EUR 28.6 million in Q1 2025, with earnings per share rising by 28.6% to EUR 1.8.
- Einhell aims to expand its Power X-Change platform to over 350 products by the end of 2025 and achieve a 70% revenue share by 2027.
- Einhell is expanding internationally, with new operations in Greece and Colombia, and significant revenue growth in Western Europe.
- The company is enhancing brand visibility through partnerships with sports teams, including Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and FC Bayern Munich.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Einhell Germany Pref Bearer is on 15.05.2025.
