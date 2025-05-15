Einhell Germany Pref Bearer Hits Record Q1 Revenue on Power X-Change Boom

Einhell Germany AG achieved record revenue of EUR 302.8 million in Q1 2025, a 12.4% increase from the previous year, driven by high demand for Power X-Change products.

Power X-Change, Einhell's rechargeable battery platform, accounted for 51% of the company's revenue in Q1 2025.

Earnings before taxes increased by 26.5% to EUR 28.6 million in Q1 2025, with earnings per share rising by 28.6% to EUR 1.8.

Einhell aims to expand its Power X-Change platform to over 350 products by the end of 2025 and achieve a 70% revenue share by 2027.

Einhell is expanding internationally, with new operations in Greece and Colombia, and significant revenue growth in Western Europe.

The company is enhancing brand visibility through partnerships with sports teams, including Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and FC Bayern Munich.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Einhell Germany Pref Bearer is on 15.05.2025.

The price of Einhell Germany Pref Bearer at the time of the news was 75,55EUR and was up +1,55 % compared with the previous day.





