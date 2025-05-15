BayWa Triumphs: Restructuring Plan Accepted in StaRUG Proceedings

BayWa AG's restructuring plan has been approved by the required majorities during a court meeting under the StaRUG proceedings.

The approval was announced on May 15, 2025, in Munich.

Confirmation of the restructuring plan by the local Restructuring Court in Munich is anticipated soon.

The announcement is classified as inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the EU Regulation No 596/2014.

Josko Radeljic and Dr. Frank Herkenhoff are the main contacts for investor relations and corporate communications, respectively.

BayWa AG is listed on multiple regulated markets, including Frankfurt and Munich.

