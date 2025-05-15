BayWa Triumphs: Restructuring Plan Accepted in StaRUG Proceedings
BayWa AG's restructuring plan, approved in Munich, marks a pivotal step forward, aligning with EU regulations and bolstering its market presence.
Foto: BayWa AG
- BayWa AG's restructuring plan has been approved by the required majorities during a court meeting under the StaRUG proceedings.
- The approval was announced on May 15, 2025, in Munich.
- Confirmation of the restructuring plan by the local Restructuring Court in Munich is anticipated soon.
- The announcement is classified as inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the EU Regulation No 596/2014.
- Josko Radeljic and Dr. Frank Herkenhoff are the main contacts for investor relations and corporate communications, respectively.
- BayWa AG is listed on multiple regulated markets, including Frankfurt and Munich.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at BayWa is on 30.05.2025.
The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 8,3550EUR and was down -1,71 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,1500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,45 % since publication.
-3,41 %
+4,22 %
+0,36 %
-5,62 %
-64,15 %
-81,76 %
-69,15 %
-75,28 %
+18,01 %
ISIN:DE0005194062WKN:519406
