Infosys Extends Strategic Collaboration with DNB Bank ASA to Accelerate its Digital Transformation
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Infosys' global expertise in
digital transformation, the collaboration will modernize the bank's IT
landscape, enhance customer experience, and optimize operational efficiency
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with DNB Bank ASA
%3D&reserved=0) (DNB), Norway's largest bank, to accelerate the bank's digital
transformation. The collaboration will leverage Infosys' services, solutions,
to accelerate their IT modernization journey, improve resilience, and deliver
enhanced customer experience.
Through this collaboration Infosys will enhance DNB's IT resilience and customer
service capabilities by applying its deep domain expertise and next-generation
technologies. It will also help deliver a comprehensive suite of services and
solutions that will proactively mitigate risks and minimize disruptions, thereby
ensuring seamless service delivery supporting the bank's modernization journey
and strategic goals. Additionally, Infosys will modernize DNB's legacy systems
and processes in a phased manner across various functions, enabling it to
deliver more agile and personalized lending solutions to its customers.
Elin Sandnes, COO and Group Executive Vice President Technology & Services ,
DNB, said, "At DNB, we are focused on leveraging technology to create great
customer experiences. As part of this, we are constantly developing new products
and services while simultaneously driving a digital transformation agenda that
