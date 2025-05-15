    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Infosys Extends Strategic Collaboration with DNB Bank ASA to Accelerate its Digital Transformation

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Infosys' global expertise in
    digital transformation, the collaboration will modernize the bank's IT
    landscape, enhance customer experience, and optimize operational efficiency

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with DNB Bank ASA (https:/
    %3D&reserved=0) (DNB), Norway's largest bank, to accelerate the bank's digital
    transformation. The collaboration will leverage Infosys' services, solutions,
    to accelerate their IT modernization journey, improve resilience, and deliver
    enhanced customer experience.

    Through this collaboration Infosys will enhance DNB's IT resilience and customer
    service capabilities by applying its deep domain expertise and next-generation
    technologies. It will also help deliver a comprehensive suite of services and
    solutions that will proactively mitigate risks and minimize disruptions, thereby
    ensuring seamless service delivery supporting the bank's modernization journey
    and strategic goals. Additionally, Infosys will modernize DNB's legacy systems
    and processes in a phased manner across various functions, enabling it to
    deliver more agile and personalized lending solutions to its customers.

    Elin Sandnes, COO and Group Executive Vice President Technology & Services ,
    DNB, said, "At DNB, we are focused on leveraging technology to create great
    customer experiences. As part of this, we are constantly developing new products
    and services while simultaneously driving a digital transformation agenda that
