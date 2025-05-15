Leading European Medical Consortium Awarded EUR2.5 Million Grant from EIC Transition Programme to Advance Predictive Biomarker Development for Immunotherapy Response

Heidelberg, Germany, Milan, Seville, Spain and Binyamina, Israel

(ots/PRNewswire) - A European-led consortium comprising Heidelberg University

Hospital (UKHD), the European Institute of Oncology (IEO), Virgen Macarena

University Hospital, and OncoHost today announced that it has been awarded a

EUR2.5 million grant under the EIC Transition Programme of Horizon Europe.



The funding will drive the consortium's collaborative efforts to develop

NeutroFlow -a novel, point-of-care diagnostic test designed to predict patient

response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) across five cancer indications:

non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), renal cell carcinoma (RCC), melanoma, head

and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and triple-negative breast cancer

(TNBC). OncoHost will lead and coordinate the consortium, with project

activities officially launching in May 2025.





The principal investigators representing each consortium partner are: Prof.

Petros Christopoulos , Dr. Stefanie Zschäbitz and Dr. Sebastian Dieter from

Heidelberg University, Prof. Francesco Bertolini and Dr. Patrizia Mancuso from

the European Institute of Oncology (IEO), Dr. Luis de la Cruz, Dr. David

Vicente-Baz, and Dr. Alberto Moreno from Virgen Macarena University Hospital,

and Dr. Michal Harel from OncoHost. These distinguished leaders bring

unparalleled expertise across translational research, immunotherapy, clinical

oncology, and precision medicine, ensuring a robust foundation for the success

of the NeutroFlow project.



Despite the transformative impact of ICIs, only a fraction of patients achieve

durable benefit, underscoring the critical need for reliable, actionable

predictive biomarkers. Building on recent scientific breakthroughs-including the

identification of a unique subset of Ly6Ehi neutrophils as a robust

pre-treatment biomarker published in Cancer Cell (PMID 38181798) - the

NeutroFlow project will leverage these insights to deliver a rapid, flow

cytometry-based test deployable across standard hospital settings.



By providing a cost-effective and scalable solution, NeutroFlow is positioned to

significantly enhance clinical decision-making, optimize immunotherapy outcomes,

and help address one of oncology's most pressing challenges: identifying which

patients are most likely to benefit from ICI treatment.



This grant underscores the consortium's collective commitment to transforming

precision oncology by accelerating access to predictive, patient-centric

solutions.



About the Consortium Partners:



Heidelberg University is one of Europe's leading research institutions, renowned

for excellence in life sciences, translational medicine, and oncology

innovation.



European Institute of Oncology (IEO) , based in Milan, Italy, is internationally

recognized for its research, treatment, and education initiatives focused on

advancing the fight against cancer, and is one of the leading centers involved

in the identification by flow cytometry of rare cell populations with

predictive/prognostic potential for the therapy of cancer patients.



Virgen Macarena University Hospital in Seville, Spain, is a premier center for

clinical research and patient care, with a longstanding commitment to oncology

excellence and translational science. Its extensive experience in immunotherapy

and biomarker-driven trials enables rapid clinical validation and integration of

novel precision tools.



OncoHost is a precision medicine company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel and

Cary, NC, pioneering proteomic-based predictive technologies. Its proprietary

platform, PROphet®, informs immunotherapy decision-making through plasma

proteomic pattern analysis, improving patient outcomes worldwide.



