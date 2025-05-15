NeutroFlow
Leading European Medical Consortium Awarded EUR2.5 Million Grant from EIC Transition Programme to Advance Predictive Biomarker Development for Immunotherapy Response
Heidelberg, Germany, Milan, Seville, Spain and Binyamina, Israel
(ots/PRNewswire) - A European-led consortium comprising Heidelberg University
Hospital (UKHD), the European Institute of Oncology (IEO), Virgen Macarena
University Hospital, and OncoHost today announced that it has been awarded a
EUR2.5 million grant under the EIC Transition Programme of Horizon Europe.
The funding will drive the consortium's collaborative efforts to develop
NeutroFlow -a novel, point-of-care diagnostic test designed to predict patient
response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) across five cancer indications:
non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), renal cell carcinoma (RCC), melanoma, head
and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and triple-negative breast cancer
(TNBC). OncoHost will lead and coordinate the consortium, with project
activities officially launching in May 2025.
The principal investigators representing each consortium partner are: Prof.
Petros Christopoulos , Dr. Stefanie Zschäbitz and Dr. Sebastian Dieter from
Heidelberg University, Prof. Francesco Bertolini and Dr. Patrizia Mancuso from
the European Institute of Oncology (IEO), Dr. Luis de la Cruz, Dr. David
Vicente-Baz, and Dr. Alberto Moreno from Virgen Macarena University Hospital,
and Dr. Michal Harel from OncoHost. These distinguished leaders bring
unparalleled expertise across translational research, immunotherapy, clinical
oncology, and precision medicine, ensuring a robust foundation for the success
of the NeutroFlow project.
Despite the transformative impact of ICIs, only a fraction of patients achieve
durable benefit, underscoring the critical need for reliable, actionable
predictive biomarkers. Building on recent scientific breakthroughs-including the
identification of a unique subset of Ly6Ehi neutrophils as a robust
pre-treatment biomarker published in Cancer Cell (PMID 38181798) - the
NeutroFlow project will leverage these insights to deliver a rapid, flow
cytometry-based test deployable across standard hospital settings.
By providing a cost-effective and scalable solution, NeutroFlow is positioned to
significantly enhance clinical decision-making, optimize immunotherapy outcomes,
and help address one of oncology's most pressing challenges: identifying which
patients are most likely to benefit from ICI treatment.
This grant underscores the consortium's collective commitment to transforming
precision oncology by accelerating access to predictive, patient-centric
solutions.
About the Consortium Partners:
Heidelberg University is one of Europe's leading research institutions, renowned
for excellence in life sciences, translational medicine, and oncology
innovation.
European Institute of Oncology (IEO) , based in Milan, Italy, is internationally
recognized for its research, treatment, and education initiatives focused on
advancing the fight against cancer, and is one of the leading centers involved
in the identification by flow cytometry of rare cell populations with
predictive/prognostic potential for the therapy of cancer patients.
Virgen Macarena University Hospital in Seville, Spain, is a premier center for
clinical research and patient care, with a longstanding commitment to oncology
excellence and translational science. Its extensive experience in immunotherapy
and biomarker-driven trials enables rapid clinical validation and integration of
novel precision tools.
OncoHost is a precision medicine company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel and
Cary, NC, pioneering proteomic-based predictive technologies. Its proprietary
platform, PROphet®, informs immunotherapy decision-making through plasma
proteomic pattern analysis, improving patient outcomes worldwide.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neutroflow-lea
ding-european-medical-consortium-awarded-2-5-million-grant-from-eic-transition-p
rogramme-to-advance-predictive-biomarker-development-for-immunotherapy-response-
302456558.html
Contact:
Mimi Strahl - Ben Simon,
Mimi@oncohost.com,
+972-50-428-1138
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179779/6034838
OTS: NeutroFlow
