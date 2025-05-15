    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    NeutroFlow

    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Leading European Medical Consortium Awarded EUR2.5 Million Grant from EIC Transition Programme to Advance Predictive Biomarker Development for Immunotherapy Response

    Heidelberg, Germany, Milan, Seville, Spain and Binyamina, Israel
    (ots/PRNewswire) - A European-led consortium comprising Heidelberg University
    Hospital (UKHD), the European Institute of Oncology (IEO), Virgen Macarena
    University Hospital, and OncoHost today announced that it has been awarded a
    EUR2.5 million grant under the EIC Transition Programme of Horizon Europe.

    The funding will drive the consortium's collaborative efforts to develop
    NeutroFlow -a novel, point-of-care diagnostic test designed to predict patient
    response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) across five cancer indications:
    non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), renal cell carcinoma (RCC), melanoma, head
    and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and triple-negative breast cancer
    (TNBC). OncoHost will lead and coordinate the consortium, with project
    activities officially launching in May 2025.

    The principal investigators representing each consortium partner are: Prof.
    Petros Christopoulos , Dr. Stefanie Zschäbitz and Dr. Sebastian Dieter from
    Heidelberg University, Prof. Francesco Bertolini and Dr. Patrizia Mancuso from
    the European Institute of Oncology (IEO), Dr. Luis de la Cruz, Dr. David
    Vicente-Baz, and Dr. Alberto Moreno from Virgen Macarena University Hospital,
    and Dr. Michal Harel from OncoHost. These distinguished leaders bring
    unparalleled expertise across translational research, immunotherapy, clinical
    oncology, and precision medicine, ensuring a robust foundation for the success
    of the NeutroFlow project.

    Despite the transformative impact of ICIs, only a fraction of patients achieve
    durable benefit, underscoring the critical need for reliable, actionable
    predictive biomarkers. Building on recent scientific breakthroughs-including the
    identification of a unique subset of Ly6Ehi neutrophils as a robust
    pre-treatment biomarker published in Cancer Cell (PMID 38181798) - the
    NeutroFlow project will leverage these insights to deliver a rapid, flow
    cytometry-based test deployable across standard hospital settings.

    By providing a cost-effective and scalable solution, NeutroFlow is positioned to
    significantly enhance clinical decision-making, optimize immunotherapy outcomes,
    and help address one of oncology's most pressing challenges: identifying which
    patients are most likely to benefit from ICI treatment.

    This grant underscores the consortium's collective commitment to transforming
    precision oncology by accelerating access to predictive, patient-centric
    solutions.

    About the Consortium Partners:

    Heidelberg University is one of Europe's leading research institutions, renowned
    for excellence in life sciences, translational medicine, and oncology
    innovation.

    European Institute of Oncology (IEO) , based in Milan, Italy, is internationally
    recognized for its research, treatment, and education initiatives focused on
    advancing the fight against cancer, and is one of the leading centers involved
    in the identification by flow cytometry of rare cell populations with
    predictive/prognostic potential for the therapy of cancer patients.

    Virgen Macarena University Hospital in Seville, Spain, is a premier center for
    clinical research and patient care, with a longstanding commitment to oncology
    excellence and translational science. Its extensive experience in immunotherapy
    and biomarker-driven trials enables rapid clinical validation and integration of
    novel precision tools.

    OncoHost is a precision medicine company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel and
    Cary, NC, pioneering proteomic-based predictive technologies. Its proprietary
    platform, PROphet®, informs immunotherapy decision-making through plasma
    proteomic pattern analysis, improving patient outcomes worldwide.

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neutroflow-lea
    ding-european-medical-consortium-awarded-2-5-million-grant-from-eic-transition-p
    rogramme-to-advance-predictive-biomarker-development-for-immunotherapy-response-
    302456558.html

    Contact:

    Mimi Strahl - Ben Simon,
    Mimi@oncohost.com,
    +972-50-428-1138

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179779/6034838
    OTS: NeutroFlow




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    NeutroFlow Leading European Medical Consortium Awarded EUR2.5 Million Grant from EIC Transition Programme to Advance Predictive Biomarker Development for Immunotherapy Response A European-led consortium comprising Heidelberg University Hospital (UKHD), the European Institute of Oncology (IEO), Virgen Macarena University Hospital, and OncoHost today announced that it has been awarded a EUR2.5 million grant under the EIC …