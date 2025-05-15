Commerzbank AGM Greenlights All Agenda Items with Resounding Approval

Commerzbank's Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of 65 cents per share, totaling €733 million, and authorized further share buybacks.

The actions of the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board were ratified, with Sabine Lautenschläger-Peiter and Michael Gorriz elected to the Supervisory Board.

Chairman Jens Weidmann emphasized the importance of a strong Commerzbank amid geopolitical tensions and the need for structural transformation in Germany.

CEO Bettina Orlopp expressed confidence in the bank's strategy and commitment to delivering value to stakeholders, highlighting plans for increased capital returns.

The AGM ratified the remuneration report for 2024 and approved a new remuneration system for the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board, effective January 1, 2026.

Commerzbank aims to continuously increase capital return through a combination of share buybacks and dividends, with authorizations for share acquisitions approved by the AGM.

