Swiss Green-Tech company PLAN-B NET ZERO enters North American Market with Strategic U.S. expansion (FOTO)
Atlanta (ots) - As part of its global expansion strategy, PLAN-B NET ZERO AG
announces the formation of its U.S. subsidiary, PLAN-B NET ZERO U.S. Inc. ,
marking the company's official entry into the North American market. The new
entity will spearhead business development and forge strategic partnerships
across the United States and Canada-driving growth that delivers both economic
returns and measurable environmental and social impact.
"With the establishment of our U.S. subsidiary, we've reached a major
milestone," said Bradley Mundt , President & CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO U.S. Inc.
and Founder & CEO of the PLAN-B Group. "Especially in these turbulent times, we
see immense opportunities to advance sustainable energy solutions in America.
Our buy-and-build approach will enable rapid scale-up and synergistic alliances,
while direct access to U.S. capital markets offers exciting financial
prospects."
Promising Partner Engagements
Early discussions with potential partners have already generated strong momentum
for joint project development. Several preliminary agreements are in place,
laying the groundwork for collaborative ventures that will accelerate PLAN-B NET
ZERO´s footprint and impact in North America.
Atlanta as Strategic Hub
Atlanta was chosen as the headquarters for its dynamic business climate and
connectivity. From this central hub, PLAN-B NET ZERO U.S. Inc. will coordinate
market entry activities, strategic acquisitions, operational setup, and investor
relations with North American capital markets.
About PLAN-B NET ZERO
PLAN-B NET ZERO is a Green Tech startup headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt, the company is dedicated to driving
significant CO2 reduction. PLAN-B NET ZERO offers sustainable, comprehensive
energy solutions for industrial and private customers, covering all strategic
parts of the green energy value chain-including direct sales, planning, and
construction of renewable energy systems, system operation, and its own energy
supply and trading company.
Contact:
Name: Julia Schnitger
E-Mail: mailto:sj@planbnetzero.com
PLAN-B NET ZERO AG
Gubelstrasse 12
CH-6300 Zug
Schweiz
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175322/6035092
OTS: PLAN-B NET ZERO
