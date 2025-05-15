    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Swiss Green-Tech company PLAN-B NET ZERO enters North American Market with Strategic U.S. expansion (FOTO)

    Atlanta (ots) - As part of its global expansion strategy, PLAN-B NET ZERO AG
    announces the formation of its U.S. subsidiary, PLAN-B NET ZERO U.S. Inc. ,
    marking the company's official entry into the North American market. The new
    entity will spearhead business development and forge strategic partnerships
    across the United States and Canada-driving growth that delivers both economic
    returns and measurable environmental and social impact.

    "With the establishment of our U.S. subsidiary, we've reached a major
    milestone," said Bradley Mundt , President & CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO U.S. Inc.
    and Founder & CEO of the PLAN-B Group. "Especially in these turbulent times, we
    see immense opportunities to advance sustainable energy solutions in America.
    Our buy-and-build approach will enable rapid scale-up and synergistic alliances,
    while direct access to U.S. capital markets offers exciting financial
    prospects."

    Promising Partner Engagements

    Early discussions with potential partners have already generated strong momentum
    for joint project development. Several preliminary agreements are in place,
    laying the groundwork for collaborative ventures that will accelerate PLAN-B NET
    ZERO´s footprint and impact in North America.

    Atlanta as Strategic Hub

    Atlanta was chosen as the headquarters for its dynamic business climate and
    connectivity. From this central hub, PLAN-B NET ZERO U.S. Inc. will coordinate
    market entry activities, strategic acquisitions, operational setup, and investor
    relations with North American capital markets.

    About PLAN-B NET ZERO

    PLAN-B NET ZERO is a Green Tech startup headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
    Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt, the company is dedicated to driving
    significant CO2 reduction. PLAN-B NET ZERO offers sustainable, comprehensive
    energy solutions for industrial and private customers, covering all strategic
    parts of the green energy value chain-including direct sales, planning, and
    construction of renewable energy systems, system operation, and its own energy
    supply and trading company.

    Contact:

    Name: Julia Schnitger
    E-Mail: mailto:sj@planbnetzero.com

    PLAN-B NET ZERO AG
    Gubelstrasse 12
    CH-6300 Zug
    Schweiz

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175322/6035092
    OTS: PLAN-B NET ZERO




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Swiss Green-Tech company PLAN-B NET ZERO enters North American Market with Strategic U.S. expansion (FOTO) As part of its global expansion strategy, PLAN-B NET ZERO AG announces the formation of its U.S. subsidiary, PLAN-B NET ZERO U.S. Inc. , marking the company's official entry into the North American market. The new entity will spearhead business …