Swiss Green-Tech company PLAN-B NET ZERO enters North American Market with Strategic U.S. expansion (FOTO)

Atlanta (ots) - As part of its global expansion strategy, PLAN-B NET ZERO AG

announces the formation of its U.S. subsidiary, PLAN-B NET ZERO U.S. Inc. ,

marking the company's official entry into the North American market. The new

entity will spearhead business development and forge strategic partnerships

across the United States and Canada-driving growth that delivers both economic

returns and measurable environmental and social impact.



"With the establishment of our U.S. subsidiary, we've reached a major

milestone," said Bradley Mundt , President & CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO U.S. Inc.

and Founder & CEO of the PLAN-B Group. "Especially in these turbulent times, we

see immense opportunities to advance sustainable energy solutions in America.

Our buy-and-build approach will enable rapid scale-up and synergistic alliances,

while direct access to U.S. capital markets offers exciting financial

prospects."





Promising Partner Engagements



Early discussions with potential partners have already generated strong momentum

for joint project development. Several preliminary agreements are in place,

laying the groundwork for collaborative ventures that will accelerate PLAN-B NET

ZERO´s footprint and impact in North America.



Atlanta as Strategic Hub



Atlanta was chosen as the headquarters for its dynamic business climate and

connectivity. From this central hub, PLAN-B NET ZERO U.S. Inc. will coordinate

market entry activities, strategic acquisitions, operational setup, and investor

relations with North American capital markets.



About PLAN-B NET ZERO



PLAN-B NET ZERO is a Green Tech startup headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt, the company is dedicated to driving

significant CO2 reduction. PLAN-B NET ZERO offers sustainable, comprehensive

energy solutions for industrial and private customers, covering all strategic

parts of the green energy value chain-including direct sales, planning, and

construction of renewable energy systems, system operation, and its own energy

supply and trading company.



Contact:



Name: Julia Schnitger

E-Mail: mailto:sj@planbnetzero.com



PLAN-B NET ZERO AG

Gubelstrasse 12

CH-6300 Zug

Schweiz



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175322/6035092

OTS: PLAN-B NET ZERO







