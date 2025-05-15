Infineon gains approval of Science Based Targets initiative for ambitious CO2 emission reduction targets (FOTO)
near-term reduction goals
- Infineon sets ambitious scope 3 target to further reduce emissions along the
supply chain
- Active work with over one hundred suppliers to further reduce emissions
Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) has reached another milestone
in its decarbonization efforts: The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has
approved the company's ambitious greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. The
approval spans the company's own emissions (scope 1 and 2) as well as emissions
along the supply chain (scope 3). The scope 1 and 2 goals are in line with the
Paris Agreement to limit global temperature increase to 1.5° Celsius, meeting
the most ambitious SBTi category for near-term CO2 reduction targets. In
addition, Infineon has now set itself an official scope 3 target addressing the
supply chain. Collaboration with suppliers is a fundamental part of Infineon's
sustainability strategy; the Infineon procurement team is already actively
working together with over a hundred suppliers on solutions that reduce CO2
emissions.
"The validation of our decarbonization targets by the Science Based Targets
initiative is an important milestone in Infineon's sustainability efforts. It
underscores our commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions along our entire
value chain," said Elke Reichart, member of the Management Board and Chief
Digital and Sustainability Officer at Infineon. "Climate change and its
consequences remain one of the biggest threats facing society and need our
continued action. A dedicated scope 3 target underlines our commitment to drive
decarbonization even further."
Specifically, Infineon has made a commitment to SBTi to reduce absolute scope 1
and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 72.5 percent by 2030 compared to the base year
2019. Scope 1 and 2 targets refer to the company's direct operations. Moreover,
Infineon has now included a scope 3 emission target commitment: 72.5 percent of
its suppliers measured by emissions related to purchased goods and services,
capital goods and upstream transportation and distribution will have a
science-based target by 2029.
In addition to the certified science-based targets, Infineon remains committed
to its 2030 CO2 neutrality goal (scope 1, 2) as formulated by the company in
2020. The reduction of CO2 emissions is still a priority for Infineon. Voluntary
abatement of greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency measures as well as
green electricity are key levers for the company to reduce its CO2 footprint.
The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a partnership between the Carbon
Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources
Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). SBTi provides a
clearly defined pathway for companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Targets are considered 'science-based' when they are in line with the latest
climate science in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement: limiting
global warming to below 2° Celsius, ideally to below 1.5°C above pre-industrial
levels.
About Infineon
Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and
IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and
solutions. The Company had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September
2024) and generated revenue of about EUR15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year
(ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
(ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter
market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).
Further information is available at http://www.infineon.com
This press release is available online at http://www.infineon.com/press
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie
Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,63 % und einem Kurs von 33,88 auf Tradegate (15. Mai 2025, 19:09 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +11,08 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +26,19 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 44,28 Mrd..
Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,0300 %.
Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 40,00EUR. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 38,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 42,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +12,08 %/+23,88 % bedeutet.
Es werden zusätzliche Wachstumschancen im Bereich künftiger IoT-Anwendungen wie humanoide Roboter und ein Umsatz des Geschäfts zwischen 225 und 250 Millionen US-Dollar im Kalenderjahr 2025 bei einer Bruttomarge von rund 60 Prozent davon erwartet.
Die Finanzierung der Transaktion erfolgt durch Barzahlung aus vorhandenen liquiden Mitteln und zusätzlichem Fremdkapital:
https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/press/press-releases/2025/INFXX202504-086.html
SOX / 5 - DAY / 03-04-2025
Bild: 19655_20250404124335_SOX-5-Tage
Zu glauben IFX würde hier als Auswechselspieler vergnügt auf der Bank sitzen, während auf dem Spielfeld das Blut fließt, ist jetzt nicht sehr sinnvoll. All die Horrormeldungen über die deutsche Autoindustrie, die ja durch diese avisierten Zölle besonders wird leiden müssen, runden dann das aktuell durchweg negative Gesamtbild ab. Fällt ja alles nicht vom Himmel und hilfreich wäre es, wenn man nicht nur auf Kurse starrt, sondern versucht ein realistisches Szenario zu entwickeln, was auf das Unternehmen die nächsten Monate wohl zukommen könnte und zumindest was Autobranche angeht, wissen wir seit vielen Monaten, dass hier eine klare negative Tendenz vorherrscht. Mehr ist das nicht.
https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/press/press-releases/2025/INFXX202503-074.html
Die Studie, auf die sich Infineon bezieht, ist wohl kostenpflichtig:
https://omdia.tech.informa.com/om128000/competitive-landscaping-tool-clt-annual--4q24