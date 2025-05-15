    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsInfineon Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Infineon Technologies
    Infineon gains approval of Science Based Targets initiative for ambitious CO2 emission reduction targets (FOTO)

    Munich, Germany (ots) - - Scope 1 and 2 targets meet highest SBTi standard for
    near-term reduction goals

    - Infineon sets ambitious scope 3 target to further reduce emissions along the
    supply chain

    - Active work with over one hundred suppliers to further reduce emissions

    Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) has reached another milestone
    in its decarbonization efforts: The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has
    approved the company's ambitious greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. The
    approval spans the company's own emissions (scope 1 and 2) as well as emissions
    along the supply chain (scope 3). The scope 1 and 2 goals are in line with the
    Paris Agreement to limit global temperature increase to 1.5° Celsius, meeting
    the most ambitious SBTi category for near-term CO2 reduction targets. In
    addition, Infineon has now set itself an official scope 3 target addressing the
    supply chain. Collaboration with suppliers is a fundamental part of Infineon's
    sustainability strategy; the Infineon procurement team is already actively
    working together with over a hundred suppliers on solutions that reduce CO2
    emissions.

    "The validation of our decarbonization targets by the Science Based Targets
    initiative is an important milestone in Infineon's sustainability efforts. It
    underscores our commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions along our entire
    value chain," said Elke Reichart, member of the Management Board and Chief
    Digital and Sustainability Officer at Infineon. "Climate change and its
    consequences remain one of the biggest threats facing society and need our
    continued action. A dedicated scope 3 target underlines our commitment to drive
    decarbonization even further."

    Specifically, Infineon has made a commitment to SBTi to reduce absolute scope 1
    and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 72.5 percent by 2030 compared to the base year
    2019. Scope 1 and 2 targets refer to the company's direct operations. Moreover,
    Infineon has now included a scope 3 emission target commitment: 72.5 percent of
    its suppliers measured by emissions related to purchased goods and services,
    capital goods and upstream transportation and distribution will have a
    science-based target by 2029.

    In addition to the certified science-based targets, Infineon remains committed
    to its 2030 CO2 neutrality goal (scope 1, 2) as formulated by the company in
    2020. The reduction of CO2 emissions is still a priority for Infineon. Voluntary
    abatement of greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency measures as well as
    green electricity are key levers for the company to reduce its CO2 footprint.

    The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a partnership between the Carbon
    Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources
    Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). SBTi provides a
    clearly defined pathway for companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
    Targets are considered 'science-based' when they are in line with the latest
    climate science in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement: limiting
    global warming to below 2° Celsius, ideally to below 1.5°C above pre-industrial
    levels.

    About Infineon

    Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and
    IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and
    solutions. The Company had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September
    2024) and generated revenue of about EUR15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year
    (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
    (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter
    market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

    Further information is available at http://www.infineon.com

    This press release is available online at http://www.infineon.com/press

    Follow us: X (https://twitter.com/Infineon) - Facebook
    (https://www.facebook.com/Infineon) - LinkedIn
    (https://www.linkedin.com/company/infineon-technologies/)

    Contact:

    Public / For the Business and Trade Press: INFXX202505-xxxe

    Diana Kaaserer (Headquarters)
    +49 89 234 36571
    mailto:media.relations@infineon.com

    Agnes Toan (Americas)
    +1 408 250 1814
    mailto:agnes.toan@infineon.com

    Lin Zhu (Greater China)
    +86 21 6101 9199
    mailto:lin.zhu@infineon.com

    Yasuyuki Kamiseki (Japan)
    +81 3 4595 7079
    mailto:yasuyuki.kamiseki@infineon.com

    Investor Relations:
    +49 89 234 26655
    mailto:investor.relations@infineon.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/17888/6035101
    OTS: Infineon Technologies AG
    ISIN: DE0006231004
     

