    Apple soll in Indien nur für dortigen Markt bauen

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Trump drängt Cook, mehr Apple-Produktion in den USA.
    • Cook plant 500 Mrd. USD Investitionen in den USA.
    • Apple verlagert Fertigung nach Indien und Vietnam.
    Trump - Apple soll in Indien nur für dortigen Markt bauen
    Foto: Sven Hoppe - dpa

    DOHA (dpa-AFX) - US-Präsident Donald Trump verstärkt den Druck auf Apple -Chef Tim Cook, mehr Geräte in den USA statt in Indien zu bauen. "Ich hatte ein kleines Problem mit Tim Cook gestern", erklärte Trump bei einem Auftritt in Katar. "Tim, Du bist mein Freund, ich habe Dich sehr gut behandelt", habe er dem Apple-Chef gesagt. Doch obwohl Cook Investitionen von 500 Milliarden Dollar (446 Mrd. Euro) in den USA angekündigt habe, lasse er Geräte "in ganz Indien" produzieren. Trump wolle nicht, dass Apple in Indien baue - außer für den dortigen Markt, sagte er.

    Aus der Trump-Regierung kommen schon seit einiger Zeit Forderungen, Apple solle das iPhone - das wichtigste Produkt des Konzerns - auch in den USA bauen. Experten halten dagegen, das würde gewaltige Investitionen erfordern und die Smartphones drastisch verteuern.

    Apple hatte in den vergangenen Jahrzehnten unter Cooks Regie Lieferketten in Asien mit riesigen Fabriken vor allem in China aufgebaut. Bereits in den vergangenen Jahren verstärkte der iPhone-Konzern die Fertigung in Indien und Vietnam. Ein Auslöser dafür waren Lieferengpässe nach Covid-Lockdowns in China.

    In den vergangenen Monaten brachten Trumps Zoll-Ankündigungen Apple dazu, die Lieferwege für den US-Markt umzugestalten. Nach den aktuellen Plänen soll der Großteil der in den USA verkauften iPhones aus Indien kommen. Und mit iPads, Mac-Computern und Apple-Uhren werde der Konzern den US-Markt fast ausschließlich aus Vietnam beliefern. Für Waren aus den beiden Ländern sind niedrigere Zölle als für Lieferungen aus China vorgesehen.

    Trumps Handelsminister Howard Lutnick sagte jüngst, Cook habe ihm zugesagt, dass Apple eine iPhone-Fertigung in den USA aufbauen werde, sobald es dafür ausreichend präzise Roboterarme gebe./so/DP/zb

    ISIN:US0378331005WKN:865985

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Apple Aktie

    Die Apple Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,41 % und einem Kurs von 211,5 auf Nasdaq (16. Mai 2025, 02:00 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Apple Aktie um +6,42 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +4,53 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Apple bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 2,84 Bil..

    Apple zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,0133. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,4700 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 202,43USD. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Apple Aktie empfehlen 4 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 167,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 253,00USD was eine Bandbreite von -21,02 %/+19,65 % bedeutet.




    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
