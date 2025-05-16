Swiss Re's Q1 Net Income Soars to $1.3B

Swiss Re reported a first-quarter net income of USD 1.3 billion and a return on equity (ROE) of 22.4% for Q1 2025, up from USD 1.1 billion and 20.7% in Q1 2024.

The Property & Casualty Reinsurance (P&C Re) segment achieved a net income of USD 527 million with a combined ratio of 86.0%, despite facing significant large loss events.

Corporate Solutions reported a net income of USD 208 million and a combined ratio of 88.4%, reflecting strong underlying performance and solid investment income.

Life & Health Reinsurance (L&H Re) posted a net income of USD 439 million, supported by solid underwriting margins, although insurance revenue decreased to USD 4.1 billion.

Swiss Re's return on investments (ROI) increased to 4.4%, driven by higher recurring income and realized gains, while the Group's capital position remains strong with an SST ratio of 254%.

The company plans to cancel approximately 18.7 million surplus treasury shares by June 30, 2025, and remains focused on maintaining strong foundations and cost discipline for 2025 targets.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Swiss Re is on 16.05.2025.

The price of Swiss Re at the time of the news was 161,65EUR and was up +1,28 % compared with the previous day.

23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 163,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,99 % since publication.





