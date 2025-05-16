Swiss Re's Q1 Net Income Soars to $1.3B
Swiss Re's financial prowess shines in Q1 2025, showcasing robust growth and strategic resilience. With a net income surge to USD 1.3 billion and a stellar ROE of 22.4%, Swiss Re sets a high bar for industry excellence. The P&C Re segment thrived with USD 527 million net income, while Corporate Solutions and L&H Re also reported strong figures. As Swiss Re cancels surplus shares and upholds cost discipline, it remains steadfast in achieving its 2025 goals.
- Swiss Re reported a first-quarter net income of USD 1.3 billion and a return on equity (ROE) of 22.4% for Q1 2025, up from USD 1.1 billion and 20.7% in Q1 2024.
- The Property & Casualty Reinsurance (P&C Re) segment achieved a net income of USD 527 million with a combined ratio of 86.0%, despite facing significant large loss events.
- Corporate Solutions reported a net income of USD 208 million and a combined ratio of 88.4%, reflecting strong underlying performance and solid investment income.
- Life & Health Reinsurance (L&H Re) posted a net income of USD 439 million, supported by solid underwriting margins, although insurance revenue decreased to USD 4.1 billion.
- Swiss Re's return on investments (ROI) increased to 4.4%, driven by higher recurring income and realized gains, while the Group's capital position remains strong with an SST ratio of 254%.
- The company plans to cancel approximately 18.7 million surplus treasury shares by June 30, 2025, and remains focused on maintaining strong foundations and cost discipline for 2025 targets.
