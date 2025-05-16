109 0 Kommentare Pyrum Innovations: Unveiling 2024 Financial Insights

Pyrum Innovations AG has achieved a remarkable 76.3% sales surge in 2024, marking a significant milestone in their financial journey. Despite this success, the company faced challenges with a dip in total output and a net loss of EUR -10.1 million. Looking ahead, Pyrum is optimistic about achieving balanced EBITDA by 2026 and breaking even by 2027, with ambitious sales and output projections for 2025. The company is also expanding its global footprint, notably with a major project underway in Antwerp.

