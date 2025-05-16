Pyrum Innovations: Unveiling 2024 Financial Insights
Pyrum Innovations AG has achieved a remarkable 76.3% sales surge in 2024, marking a significant milestone in their financial journey. Despite this success, the company faced challenges with a dip in total output and a net loss of EUR -10.1 million. Looking ahead, Pyrum is optimistic about achieving balanced EBITDA by 2026 and breaking even by 2027, with ambitious sales and output projections for 2025. The company is also expanding its global footprint, notably with a major project underway in Antwerp.
- Pyrum Innovations AG reported a 76.3% increase in sales for the 2024 financial year, reaching EUR 2.0 million.
- Total output decreased to EUR 11.7 million from EUR 12.8 million in 2023, primarily due to lower capitalized work.
- The consolidated net loss for the year was EUR -10.1 million, compared to EUR -9.5 million in 2023.
- The company expects balanced EBITDA in 2026 and aims for break-even in 2027.
- Future sales projections for 2025 are between EUR 4.5 million and EUR 6.0 million, with total output expected to be between EUR 20 million and EUR 25 million.
- Pyrum Innovations AG has expanded its project pipeline internationally and is advancing the construction of new plants, including a major project in Antwerp.
