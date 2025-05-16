Original-Research
MAX Automation SE (von NuWays AG): BUY
- MAX Automation SE: Q1-Zahlen schwach, H2 erwartet stark
- Umsatzrückgang auf 69,5 Mio. EUR, Prognose bestätigt
- Kaufempfehlung mit Kursziel 7,00 EUR bleibt bestehen
Original-Research: MAX Automation SE - from NuWays AG
16.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to MAX Automation SE
Company Name: MAX Automation SE
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: BUY
from: 16.05.2025
Target price: EUR 7.00
Target price on sight of: 12 months
Analyst: Konstantin Völk
Soft Q1 numbers due to postponements into H2'25e
Topic: MAX released soft Q1 numbers due to a weak macro environment and project postponements. Despite this, the FY25e guidance was confirmed, as management expects a stronger H2.
Q1 sales came in at EUR 69.5m (eNuW: EUR 81m), 23% below last year, due to project postponements in the low double-digit EURm amount, mainly for ELWEMA and Vecoplan. However, there is relatively
high visibility that these projects will be realized in Q3 or Q4'25e.
bdtronic's topline decreased 47% yoy to EUR 15.8m due to a continued weak EV market. Whereas Q1'24 still benefited from a solid order backlog (end of FY23 EUR 52m vs. EUR 34m in FY'24) thanks to an exceptionally strong demand in FY23, Q1'25 successively reflected the current market weakness. To preserve the company's profitability, bdtronic is reducing its capacity to a sales scenario of EUR 75-85m for FY25e. Nevertheless, as the business is highly cyclical and the demand situation can change quickly, bdtronic will keep its capacity at a reasonable level to benefit from a potential rebound.
Vecoplan's sales declined 13.8% yoy to EUR 33.3m resulting from an overall softer US business and postponements of larger projects which are seen to be realized in H2'25e. Order intake continued to
be strong and grew by 34% yoy to EUR 45m. While demand in the Recycling/Waste segment (eNuW: 45% of sales) developed nicely, order intake in Wood/Biomass (eNuW: 22% of sales) picked up only
slightly.
Order intake overall decreased by 14.2% yoy to EUR 77m, leading to an order backlog of EUR 161m (-18% yoy). Main contributor was a strong decrease in order intake for ELWEMA compared to the
previous year due to project postponements. However, significant orders could already be secured during Q2.
EBITDA came in at EUR 0.1m (eNuW: EUR 2.4m; EUR 7.9m in Q1'24), noticeably below last year due to lower sales and high fixed costs. Personnel expenses declined only slightly by 2.1% to EUR 32.5m.
On the other hand, cost of materials decreased disproportionately by 29% yoy, with a cost ratio of 44.2% (-3.6pp yoy).
Guidance confirmed. Management confirmed its guidance of EUR 340-400m sales (eNuW: EUR 364m) and EUR 21-28m EBITDA (eNuW: EUR 25m), despite the subdued start into the year. Considering the postponement of major projects into the second half of the year, the guidance looks still plausible in our view.
Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 7.00 based on DCF.
Hamburg, 29. Oktober 2024 - Der Verwaltungsrat der im Prime Standard der
Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse notierten MAX Automation SE ( ISIN DE000A2DA588)
hat heute die Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr 2024 nach unten
angepasst. Auf Basis der aktualisierten Planung für das vierte Quartal 2024
erwartet der Verwaltungsrat nun einen Umsatz zwischen EUR 350 Mio. und EUR
380 Mio. (bisher: zwischen EUR 390 Mio. und EUR 450 Mio.) sowie ein
operatives Ergebnis vor Zinsen, Steuern und Abschreibungen (EBITDA) zwischen
EUR 27 Mio. und EUR 31 Mio. (bisher: zwischen EUR 31 Mio. und EUR 38 Mio.).
Maßgeblich für die Anpassung der Umsatzprognose ist im Wesentlichen ein
rückläufiger Auftragseingang infolge der schwachen Weltkonjunktur. Mit
Ausnahme von ELWEMA sind alle Segmente hiervon betroffen. Die
EBITDA-Prognose wird zusätzlich aufgrund von gestiegenen Projektkosten im
Segment bdtronic Gruppe belastet.
Detaillierte Finanzinformationen
Die vollständige Zwischenmitteilung zum dritten Quartal 2024 der MAX
Automation SE steht ab dem 8. November 2024 unter
https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ zum
Download zur Verfügung.