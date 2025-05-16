Wolftank Group Hits EUR 100m Sales Milestone in 2024!

Wolftank Group's sales increased by 40% to EUR 121.5m in 2024, surpassing the EUR 100m sales threshold, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of Petroltecnica.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was EUR 9.4m with a margin of 7.7%, while adjusted EBIT was EUR 5.2m with a margin of 4.2%.

The company focused on profitability and operational efficiency, despite one-off effects amounting to EUR 2.7m impacting earnings.

Wolftank Group's equity remained stable at EUR 24.9m, with a solid net cash flow of EUR 9.3m and a moderate increase in net debt to EUR 24.1m.

The Environmental Services segment saw over 50% sales growth to EUR 79.6m, while the Hydrogen & Renewable Energies segment continued its dynamic development with sales of EUR 25.1m.

For 2025, Wolftank Group plans to focus on consolidation and profitability, reorganizing its structure into two business units and developing its Strategy 2030.

The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 7,7000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,5500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,95 % since publication.





