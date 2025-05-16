Semperit AG Holding (von NuWays AG): BUY

16.05.2025 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Semperit AG Holding

ISIN: AT0000785555



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 16.05.2025

Target price: EUR 18.20

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Soft Q1 numbers // guidance confirmed



Topic: Semperit released soft Q1 results which were burdened by persistent market headwinds, including weakened demand and US tariff uncertainty. However, Semperit is seen to be well positioned to benefit from an anticipated market recovery in H2'25e.



Q1 sales declined by 13.8% yoy to EUR 152m (eNuW: EUR 157m) due to ongoing market challenges and project delays. Sales in SEA decreased by 19.7% yoy to EUR 86m mainly driven by market cyclicality and projects delays in the belting business. In contrast, SIA experienced a more moderate sales decrease of 4.7% to EUR 66m, attributed to softer overall demand.



EBITDA decreased by 52% yoy to EUR 11.1m in Q1, leading to a 7.3% margin (-5.7pp yoy). The decline was largely attributable to lower sales volumes, which could not be fully covered by cost-saving measures. Personnel expenses decreased only slightly by 2% yoy due to wage inflation pressure and despite a 7.2% yoy reduction in the average headcount. Cost of materials increased by 1.7% yoy to EUR 76m, leading to a 50.1% cost ratio (+7.6pp yoy). This was partly driven by a 25% yoy price increase in natural rubber as well as a noticeably increase in butadiene prices, which is used in synthetic rubber production.



Mixed order intake: A challenging macro environment and uncertainty from US tariffs led to investment reluctance among customers. However, after a difficult start into the year, demand improved already in March and April, exceeding last year's figures. Order intake for hoses and profiles remained low. While hoses recovered slightly in March, profiles is seen to remain subdued at least in the short-term due to continued weakness in the construction industry. Orders in the Form business were above last year, mainly due to Mountain Applications, whereas demand in Belting was significantly lower yoy due to project postponements. Order intake for RICO was solid, thanks to a strong healthcare and food sector.

FY guidance reiterated: Management confirmed its EUR 65-85m operating EBITDA guidance (eNuW: EUR 74m), as a recovery is expected for H2'25e. Thanks to strategic investments in recent years, Semperit in our view is well positioned to benefit from a potential market recovery, which could be supported by the announced EUR 500bn German special infrastructure fund.

Reiterate BUY with a price target of EUR 18.20, based on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32626.pdf For additional information visit our website:

https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed



Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2139096 16.05.2025 CET/CEST



°



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Semperit Holding Aktie Die Semperit Holding Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,01 % und einem Kurs von 13,74 auf Tradegate (15. Mai 2025, 22:26 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Semperit Holding Aktie um +3,31 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +2,69 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Semperit Holding bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 282,27 Mio.. Semperit Holding zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 7,6400 %.



Rating: Hold

Analyst:

