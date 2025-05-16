H&R Holding Launches Tender Offer for H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA Shares
H&R Holding GmbH is set to shake up the market with its ambitious offer to acquire all shares of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, enhancing Nils Hansen's stake while offering a substantial premium to shareholders.
- H&R Holding GmbH has announced a voluntary public tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, aiming to increase Nils Hansen's stake from 61.45% to at least 85%.
- The offer price is set at EUR 5.00 per share, providing a premium of approximately 31.23% over the closing price on May 15, 2025.
- The offer is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 85% of outstanding shares, including shares already held by Nils Hansen.
- Significant investments are required for the transformation of H&R KGaA, which may limit dividend payouts and share price potential for several years.
- Following the successful completion of the offer, H&R Holding GmbH may consider a delisting or squeeze-out to streamline the shareholder structure and reduce costs.
- The settlement of the offer is expected in the third quarter of 2025, with a dividend for the financial year 2024 to be distributed before the settlement.
