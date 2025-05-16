Secured: 30 New Venue Deals with a Robust Pipeline Ahead
Accesso Technology Group is making waves with 30 new venue contracts, showcasing its robust growth trajectory. Despite a slight dip in cash EBITDA, the company boasts a 5.3% revenue growth, navigating the choppy waters of trade uncertainties. With a strategic eye on cost reductions, Accesso anticipates a brighter EPS outlook, trading at a promising 12x FY27E earnings.
- accesso Technology Group has secured 30 new venue contracts, and its pipeline remains strong.
- FY24 results showed a revenue growth of 5.3% when excluding discontinued components, while cash EBITDA decreased by 3.4% to $22.8m, reflecting a margin of 15.0%.
- Management is cautious about the near-term outlook due to uncertainties over the impact of trade wars on consumer sentiment.
- Revenue forecasts have been reduced by 4% for FY25 and 6% for FY26 due to these uncertainties, but costs are also expected to fall, leading to higher adjusted EPS in FY26 in USD terms.
- Shares are trading at a modest 12x FY27E earnings, supported by a strong balance sheet.
- Hardman & Co Research is accessible for free after MiFID II, and Hardman & Co is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at accesso Technology Group is on 24.09.2025.
