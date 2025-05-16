United Internet Bids to Boost Stake in 1&1 AG with Partial Offer

United Internet AG announced a voluntary public partial acquisition offer to increase its stake in 1&1 AG on May 16, 2025.

The offer aims to acquire up to 16,250,827 shares of 1&1 AG, representing approximately 9.19% of its share capital.

The cash consideration for each share is set at EUR 18.50, which is a premium of about 20% over the previous day's closing price.

United Internet AG currently holds approximately 80.81% of 1&1 AG's share capital and intends to increase this stake through the offer.

The offer document will be published online after approval from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

There are no plans for a domination agreement or delisting of 1&1 shares following the acquisition.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at 1&1 is on 07.08.2025.

The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 18,230EUR and was up +18,99 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,240EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.593,12PKT (+0,31 %).





