United Internet Bids to Boost Stake in 1&1 AG with Partial Offer
United Internet AG is poised to strengthen its grip on 1&1 AG, proposing a lucrative offer to increase its shareholding, reflecting strategic growth ambitions.
Foto: 1&1 AG
- United Internet AG announced a voluntary public partial acquisition offer to increase its stake in 1&1 AG on May 16, 2025.
- The offer aims to acquire up to 16,250,827 shares of 1&1 AG, representing approximately 9.19% of its share capital.
- The cash consideration for each share is set at EUR 18.50, which is a premium of about 20% over the previous day's closing price.
- United Internet AG currently holds approximately 80.81% of 1&1 AG's share capital and intends to increase this stake through the offer.
- The offer document will be published online after approval from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).
- There are no plans for a domination agreement or delisting of 1&1 shares following the acquisition.
