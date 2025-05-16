    StartseitevorwärtsIndizesvorwärtsDAX IndexvorwärtsNachrichten zu DAX

    Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 16.05.25

    Umsatzspitzenreiter - Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 16.05.25
    Foto: Arne Dedert - picture alliance/dpa

    In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 16.05.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
    Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (+0,57 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von DAX Performance (+0,71 %), Amazon.com Inc. (+0,21 %), Tesla (+0,96 %), Aperam (+0,15 %).

    Knockouts

    Basiswert WKN Typ Hebel Umsatz
    DAX Performance UL93ZF Long 3,52 202,13 Tsd.
    DAX Performance DY8D1K Long 23,42 175,01 Tsd.
    DAX Performance DY8DPY Long 26,55 89,80 Tsd.
    Aperam NG8GZ1 Long 4,34 75,73 Tsd.
    DAX Performance DY75EE Long 16,88 66,65 Tsd.

    Optionsscheine

    Basiswert WKN Typ Omega Umsatz
    Amazon.com Inc. HD4XHU Long 5,23 85,75 Tsd.
    Tesla HC7LYW Long 2,51 46,14 Tsd.
    Generali HD313P Long 6,71 43,90 Tsd.
    Tesla HD27S1 Long 1,97 38,34 Tsd.
    Amazon.com Inc. SU7YSF Long 6,68 36,20 Tsd.

    Zertifikate

    Basiswert Art WKN Umsatz
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Sonstige
    		PC9985 1,85 Mio.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Classic
    		LB428G 111,53 Tsd.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Bonus Garantie
    		GQ6UUF 62,06 Tsd.
    DAX-Future
    Classic
    		HG3VN3 60,74 Tsd.
    TOPIX Index (Preisindex)
    Bonus Garantie
    		PD99LM 59,57 Tsd.



