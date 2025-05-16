Umsatzspitzenreiter
Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 16.05.25
Foto: Arne Dedert - picture alliance/dpa
In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 16.05.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (+0,57 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von DAX Performance (+0,71 %), Amazon.com Inc. (+0,21 %), Tesla (+0,96 %), Aperam (+0,15 %).
Knockouts
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Hebel
|Umsatz
|DAX Performance
|UL93ZF
|Long
|3,52
|202,13 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|DY8D1K
|Long
|23,42
|175,01 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|DY8DPY
|Long
|26,55
|89,80 Tsd.
|Aperam
|NG8GZ1
|Long
|4,34
|75,73 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|DY75EE
|Long
|16,88
|66,65 Tsd.
Optionsscheine
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Omega
|Umsatz
|Amazon.com Inc.
|HD4XHU
|Long
|5,23
|85,75 Tsd.
|Tesla
|HC7LYW
|Long
|2,51
|46,14 Tsd.
|Generali
|HD313P
|Long
|6,71
|43,90 Tsd.
|Tesla
|HD27S1
|Long
|1,97
|38,34 Tsd.
|Amazon.com Inc.
|SU7YSF
|Long
|6,68
|36,20 Tsd.
Zertifikate
|Basiswert
|Art
|WKN
|Umsatz
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Sonstige
|PC9985
|1,85 Mio.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Classic
|LB428G
|111,53 Tsd.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Bonus Garantie
|GQ6UUF
|62,06 Tsd.
|DAX-Future
|
Classic
|HG3VN3
|60,74 Tsd.
|TOPIX Index (Preisindex)
|
Bonus Garantie
|PD99LM
|59,57 Tsd.
