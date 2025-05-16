EnviTec Biogas: Strong Growth Continues After Record Years

EnviTec Biogas AG reported a total output decrease of 20.9% to EUR 352.5 million for FY 2024.

Revenues fell by 19.0% to EUR 337.7 million, with earnings before taxes (EBT) at EUR 44.0 million, down from EUR 88.2 million the previous year.

A dividend of EUR 0.50 per share is proposed for FY 2024, reflecting a reduction due to mixed market conditions.

The company forecasts total output (or revenues) for 2025 to be between EUR 330 million and EUR 370 million, with EBT expected between EUR 25 million and EUR 35 million.

EnviTec's total assets as of December 31, 2024, were EUR 413.8 million, with an equity ratio of 44.6%.

The company continues to invest in biogas technology and projects, aiming for sustained revenue growth despite regulatory uncertainties in key markets.

