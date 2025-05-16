IBU-tec Advanced Materials Hits High EBITDA in 2024 Report Release

IBU-tec advanced materials AG published its audited financial results for 2024, with revenue reaching EUR 50.6 million, up from EUR 48.2 million in the previous year.

EBITDA for 2024 was EUR 1.0 million, at the upper end of the forecast range of EUR 0.7-1.0 million.

The company confirmed its forecast for 2025, expecting a significant increase in the EBITDA margin to 7-9 percent, with revenue projected between EUR 43 million and EUR 45 million.

IBU-tec develops and produces innovative materials, including LFP battery material for electromobility and stationary energy storage, and solutions for air purification and resource conservation.

The company is positioned for long-term growth in global megatrends like climate and environmental protection, serving an international customer base.

The next important date, Annual General Meeting 2025, at IBU-tec advanced materials is on 26.05.2025.

