    Technotrans: Transforming for a Future-Ready Tomorrow

    Technotrans SE is making waves with a robust start to 2025, a fresh face on the Supervisory Board, and ambitious financial projections, all while enhancing its market agility and sustainability efforts.

    • technotrans SE approved a dividend of €0.53 per share during its Annual General Meeting.
    • Karin Sonnenmoser was elected as a new shareholder representative on the Supervisory Board.
    • The Board of Management confirmed its guidance for the 2025 financial year, projecting consolidated revenue between €245 million and €265 million with an EBIT margin of 7 to 9%.
    • The company reported a strong Q1 2025, generating consolidated revenue of €60.1 million and an EBIT margin of 6.7%.
    • The efficiency program ttSprint has enhanced technotrans' agility, customer focus, and crisis resilience, contributing to improved profitability.
    • The company is focused on high-growth markets, particularly in Energy Management, and is making progress in sustainability initiatives.

    The next important date, The translation of "Hauptversammlung 2025" to English is "Annual General Meeting 2025.", at Technotrans is on 16.05.2025.

    The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 19,975EUR and was down -3,27 % compared with the previous day.


    Technotrans

    ISIN:DE000A0XYGA7WKN:A0XYGA





