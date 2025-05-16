Intershop AGM: 2025 Strategy & Financial Growth Unveiled

Intershop Communications AG held its Annual Shareholders' Meeting, offering both in-person and digital attendance options.

CEO Markus Klahn highlighted positive analyst ratings for the Intershop platform, particularly for its AI integration.

CFO Petra Stappenbeck reported improved financial figures for 2024 and Q1 2025, with a balanced EBIT and positive cloud business development.

COO Markus Dränert announced initiatives for 2025, including expanding AI functionalities and introducing autonomous AI agents.

Changes to the Supervisory Board included the resignation of Oliver Bendig and Ulrich Prädel, with Günter Hagspiel and Matthias Breuckmann elected as new members.

56% of share capital attended the meeting, with all agenda items approved except for reducing the Supervisory Board to three members.

