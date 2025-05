Wienerberger's 156th AGM: All Resolutions Unanimously Approved!

Wienerberger AG held its 156th Annual General Meeting on May 16, 2025, in Vienna, where all proposed resolutions were adopted.

A dividend of €0.95 per share was approved, marking a 5.6% increase from the previous year.

David Davies was re-elected as a member of the Supervisory Board, having served since 2017.

CEO Heimo Scheuch highlighted the company's resilience and innovation, noting 2024 was the third-best year in its history.

The AGM confirmed the actions of the Managing Board and adopted the 2024 Remuneration Report, with Deloitte Audit appointed as the auditor for 2025.

Wienerberger is a leading provider of ecological building solutions, generating approximately €4.5 billion in revenue and €760 million in operating EBITDA in 2024.

