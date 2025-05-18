    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple
    'Fortnite' verschwindet in Europa wieder aus den App-Stores

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Fortnite wieder nicht auf iPhones in Europa verfügbar.
    • Epic und Apple streiten um App-Rückkehr in USA.
    • Gericht soll Fortnite-Zugang im US-App-Store klären.
    Foto: Sven Hoppe - dpa

    SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Das Online-Spiel "Fortnite" ist in Europa wieder nicht mehr auf iPhones verfügbar, weil es erneut Streit zwischen der Entwicklerfirma Epic Games und Apple gibt. Auslöser war ein Versuch von Epic, die App nach einem Gerichtsurteil auch in den USA in Apples App Store zurückzubringen.

    Die Spielefirma entschied sich, eine einheitliche Version für den US-Markt und die Europäische Union bei Apple zur Prüfung vorzulegen. Der iPhone-Konzern will aber erst die weitere Entwicklung in dem jahrelangen Gerichtsstreit in den USA abwarten und ließ die App nicht in seinen amerikanischen App Store. Epic kündigte daraufhin an, "Fortnite" werde auf iPhones "weltweit offline blieben" bis Apple die Blockade aufhebe.

    Apple konterte, man habe keine Schritte gegen die bisher verfügbare Variante der App in Europa unternommen. Epic sei aber aufgefordert worden, bei der neuen Version auf die Platzierung im US-App-Store zu verzichten, damit "Fortnite" in anderen Regionen nicht beeinträchtigt werde.

    Gericht soll "Fortnite" in US-App-Store hieven

    Epic versucht inzwischen, vor Gericht in Kalifornien zu erreichen, dass Apple dazu gezwungen wird, die App wieder in den amerikanischen App Store aufzunehmen. Die zuständige Richterin hatte vor einigen Wochen verfügt, dass der iPhone-Konzern Entwickler nicht aussperren könne, nur weil sie bei Käufen in der App auf Bezahlmöglichkeiten außerhalb von Apples hauseigenem Kaufsystem hinweisen. Apple hatte allerdings bei der Abweisung von Epic nur darauf verwiesen, dass man sich mit einer Rückkehr von "Fortnite" in den US-Store nur nach dem Ende der Gerichtsverfahren beschäftigen werde.

    Fast fünf Jahre Streit

    Der Konflikt begann bereits im August 2020. Epic schleuste damals in Umgehung der Regeln eine Version von "Fortnite" in den App Store, in der Nutzer digitale Artikel an Apples Kaufsystem vorbei direkt bei der Spielefirma kaufen konnten. Bei Käufen über Apples Plattform wird eine Abgabe von 30 Prozent an den Konzern fällig, die Epic umgehen wollte.

    Apple verbannte "Fortnite" daraufhin aus dem App Store - und setzte sich damit auch vor Gericht durch. In der EU kam "Fortnite" im vergangenen Jahr auf das iPhone über alternative App-Stores zurück, die Apple nach dem Digital-Gesetz DMA zusätzlich zur eigenen Download-Plattform zulassen musste./so/DP/zb

