Nein, so einfach ist das nicht. LOL . . . What are the basic arguments of Apple in the Epic case? . . . OK, wir haben das ja schon vor Jahren gemacht, ich dachte mir, zur Auffrischung, wie Apple, so von Anfang an argumentiert hat, mach ich das mit copilot zusammen :-), what are the basic arguments of Apple in the Epic case?:In the legal battle between Apple and Epic Games, Apple presented several key arguments:Apple argued that its control over the App Store is essential for maintaining the security and quality of the iOS ecosystem. They emphasized that this control helps protect users from malicious software and ensures a consistent user experience.Apple highlighted its significant investments in the iOS ecosystem, which benefit all developers. They argued that the fees they charge (30% commission on in-app purchases) are necessary to support these investments and maintain the platform.Apple contended that Epic Games knowingly violated the terms of their contract by implementing their own payment system within the Fortnite app. This breach of contract justified Apple's decision to remove Fortnite from the App Store.Apple argued that the App Store operates in a competitive market, with alternatives available to developers and consumers, such as Android and other gaming platforms. They claimed that their practices do not constitute monopolistic behavior.These arguments were central to Apple's defense in the case against Epic Games.Is there a specific aspect of the case you're particularly interested in? :-)Also das ist die Argumentation von Apple von Anfang an, absolut stichhaltig, wie ich finde und wir waren seinerzeit von Anfang an bei Apple im Epic case, klar!Apple dann jetzt die Tage, Update: In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said the following:Die Berufung hat Apple inzwischen eingelegt: Apple files appeal against ruling in favour of Epic Games over third-party app payments.—The ruling means Apple cannot stop developers from encouraging users to make payments outside its ecosystem.As reported by The Verge (document here), Apple filed the appeal to the Northern District of California Court on May 5, 2025.Last week's ruling prevents Apple from collecting fees on purchases made outside its App Store in the US. In addition, Apple cannot stop developers from encouraging users to make purchases outside its ecosystem (pointing them towards making web transactions, for example)."Apple's goal: to dissuade customer usage of alternative purchase opportunities and maintain its anticompetitive revenue stream," read the ruling. "In the end, Apple sought to maintain a revenue stream worth billions in direct defiance of this Court's Injunction."The ruling also referred Apple and vice president of finance Alex Roman to the local US attorney for possible investigation around criminal contempt. The judge said that Roman "outright lied under oath".Apple told The Verge last week that it planned on appealing.Dann gestern Abend die news von Reuters:ReutersStock MarketsPublished 05/07/2025, 08:49 PMUpdated 05/07/2025, 08:50 PMApple is fighting a ruling that found the company in contempt of an earlier order in a 2020 antitrust lawsuit brought by Epic Games, maker of the online video game Fortnite.U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ordered Apple to end several practices that she said were designed to circumvent the injunction. Apple’s filing focused on two of them, including the court’s ban on a new 27% fee Apple imposed on app developers when its customers complete an app purchase outside the App Store.Apple is also challenging part of the judge’s order that bars the company from restricting where developers place links to make purchases outside of an app.Epic Games did not immediately respond to a request for comment.In the underlying lawsuit, Epic Games sued Apple to loosen its control over transactions in applications that use its iOS operating system and how apps are distributed to consumers.The Cupertino, California-based company willfully failed to comply with a 2021 injunction in the case designed to allow developers to more easily steer consumers to potentially cheaper non-Apple payment options, Gonzalez Rogers said in her decision."Apple sought to maintain a revenue stream worth billions in direct defiance of this court’s injunction,” Gonzalez Rogers wrote.Gonzalez Rogers said Apple had misled the court about its efforts to comply with her injunction and referred the company and one of its executives to federal prosecutors for a possible criminal contempt investigation.Soweit erst mal. Rsp. hier nochmal die news von Reuters vom 30. April,, hervorragende Zusammenfassung mit Querverweisen und auch akustisch abrufbar mit einem unterlegten video :-)Eventuell auch noch ein weiteres Ergebnis zusammen mit Copilot :-), habe ich dann später auf dem mac gemacht, vorher mit Copilot auf dem iPhone.In a nutshell, Apple argues that their App Store policies, including the 30% commission on in-app purchases, are essential for maintaining the platform's security, privacy, and quality control.Apple also insists that app developers have multiple ways to reach customers outside of the App Store if they don't agree with its terms. It's a pretty intense debate over the balance of power in the digital marketplace.