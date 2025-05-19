STRATEC Unveils 2024 Financial Results: A Year in Review!

STRATEC reported a 2024 adjusted EBIT margin of 13.0%, up from 11.2% in 2023, exceeding forecasts.

Consolidated sales for 2024 decreased by 4.9% at constant currency to €257.6 million, down from €270.4 million in 2023.

Operating cash flow surged by 152.3% to €48.7 million, compared to €19.3 million in the previous year.

The company strengthened its development pipeline through new partnerships and cooperations.

For 2025, STRATEC anticipates a low to medium single-digit percentage increase in sales at constant currency, with an adjusted EBIT margin forecast of 10.0% to 12.0%.

A dividend proposal of €0.60 per share for 2024 has been made, up from €0.55 per share in 2023.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at STRATEC is on 19.05.2025.

The price of STRATEC at the time of the news was 25,38EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,28 % since publication.





