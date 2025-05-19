Sunrise Shines: Strong Q1 2025 Results, Nasdaq Delisting Set
Sunrise UPC GmbH shines with robust Q1 2025 results, marking a pivotal shift to the SIX Swiss Exchange and showcasing promising growth in mobile and internet subscriptions.
- Sunrise UPC GmbH reported solid Q1 2025 financial results, with a scheduled delisting of Sunrise Class A ADSs from Nasdaq in August 2025.
- Q1 2025 saw a net growth of +12,000 mobile postpaid subscriptions and +5,000 Internet subscriptions, with financial results aligning with expectations and confirming 2025 guidance.
- Revenue declined by -3.3% YoY, while adjusted EBITDAaL increased slightly by +0.4% YoY; CAPEX increased by +9.5% YoY, leading to a decline in adjusted FCF.
- The delisting of Sunrise Class A ADSs from Nasdaq is part of a strategic transition to the SIX Swiss Exchange, with the majority of trading in Sunrise shares occurring in Switzerland since March 2025.
- Key milestones for the year include the introduction of 5G Standalone, a new mobile portfolio, and customer loyalty benefits, with price adjustments expected to positively impact future quarters.
- Sunrise confirmed its 2025 financial guidance, including stable revenue growth, stable to low-single-digit adjusted EBITDAaL growth, and a dividend payout for 2025 of CHF 3.42 per Class A Share.
