Blue Cap AG Unveils 2024 Report: A Year of Financial Triumph

Blue Cap AG reported consolidated revenue of EUR 205.9 million for the 2024 financial year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.9%.

The net asset value increased to EUR 120.2 million as of December 31, 2024, up from EUR 112.3 million the previous year.

A dividend proposal of EUR 1.10 per share was announced, including a special dividend of EUR 0.45 due to successful exits.

The forecast for 2025 is confirmed, expecting revenue between EUR 200-220 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.0-11.0%.

The Plastics segment showed significant growth, with revenue increasing by 17.0% to EUR 111.8 million, driven by strong performance from con-pearl.

The Business Services segment faced challenges, with revenue declining by 30.1% to EUR 63.1 million due to underutilization and a difficult economic environment.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Blue Cap is on 27.06.2025.

The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 17,550EUR and was up +1,15 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,99 % since publication.





