49 0 Kommentare Photon Energy: Strong Q1 Results & Strategic Growth Progress

Photon Energy Group shines in Q1 2025, boasting a 26.9% revenue surge and a 54% EBITDA boost. Driven by soaring electricity prices and robust PV technology sales, the company sees impressive gains. Despite these achievements, challenges like reduced electricity output and a net loss persist. Strategic expansions in Poland promise future growth, setting the stage for a brighter 2026.

