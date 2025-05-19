Photon Energy: Strong Q1 Results & Strategic Growth Progress
Photon Energy Group shines in Q1 2025, boasting a 26.9% revenue surge and a 54% EBITDA boost. Driven by soaring electricity prices and robust PV technology sales, the company sees impressive gains. Despite these achievements, challenges like reduced electricity output and a net loss persist. Strategic expansions in Poland promise future growth, setting the stage for a brighter 2026.
- Photon Energy Group reported consolidated sales revenue of EUR 22.049 million in Q1 2025, a 26.9% increase year-on-year, with EBITDA rising to EUR 1.206 million (+54.0% YoY).
- Revenue from electricity generation increased by 11.5% YoY to EUR 4.178 million, driven by higher MWh prices, while other segments saw a 31.1% YoY rise to EUR 17.871 million due to increased PV technology sales and EPC contracts.
- The company's EBITDA margins improved in electricity generation and New Energy segments, but declined in the engineering segment due to delays and cost overruns in EPC contracts.
- Electricity generation decreased to 23.7 GWh in Q1 2025 from 30.2 GWh in Q1 2024, primarily due to the sale of capacity in Australia and temporary shutdowns in Romania; however, excluding these impacts, generation increased by 6.5% YoY.
- Photon Energy secured additional capacity market contracts for 139 MW in Poland, ensuring revenues of EUR 12.5 million for 2026, and made progress in launching flexibility services in Poland.
- The company reported a net loss of EUR 3.705 million for the period, compared to a net loss of EUR 1.320 million in Q1 2024, with cash reserves at EUR 7.939 million as of March 31, 2025.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte