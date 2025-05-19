TIN INN Holding Triumphs in Frankfurt Stock Exchange Debut
TIN INN Holding AG's innovative approach to hospitality has captured the market's attention, marking a successful debut on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with promising growth prospects.
- TIN INN Holding AG successfully debuted on the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of approximately EUR 138 million.
- The company operates a unique business model involving hotel development, production, operation, and ownership, focusing on efficiency and value creation.
- TIN INN constructs hotels using recycled shipping containers, with a manufacturing facility in Germany capable of assembling hotels in under four months.
- The company targets mid-sized cities with its hotels, which feature digital operations and standardized rooms, achieving high occupancy rates and guest satisfaction.
- Financially, TIN INN reported a pro forma total output of EUR 17.8 million and EBITDA of EUR 11.2 million for FY2024, with expectations of significant revenue growth in FY2025.
- TIN INN has secured 18 hotel locations and plans to expand further, supported by a scalable business model and a strong project pipeline in Germany and Austria.
