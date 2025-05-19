Villeroy & Boch AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgesc...

Original-Research
Original-Research: Villeroy & Boch AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
19.05.2025 / 10:38 CET/CEST
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Villeroy & Boch AG
Company Name: Villeroy & Boch AG
ISIN: DE0007657231
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Buy
from: 19.05.2025
Target price: 34.50
Last rating change:
Analyst: Ralf Marinoni
Q1-25 figures reflect Ideal Standard integration
In the first quarter of FY 2025, V&B achieved consolidated sales of EUR 369.1m, which-due to acquisitions-was EUR 92.0m or 33.2% higher than the previous year's figure (EUR 277.1m). It should
be noted that the previous year's quarter did not include revenue contributions from the acquired companies of Ideal Standard, which have only been included since March 1, 2024.
Tailwind also in incoming orders: V&B's order intake in Q1-25 led to an increase in the order backlog of EUR 23.1m to EUR 195.1m compared to December 31, 2024. The order backlog in the Bad & Wellness business segment amounted to EUR 156.2m, compared to EUR 150.5m as of December 31, 2024. The order backlog in the Dining & Lifestyle business segment was EUR 38.9m (December 31, 2024: EUR 21.5m) and increased due to orders already placed by its business customers for Christmas merchandise.
Overall, the company was able to improve its operating EBIT by 4.3% yoy to EUR 24.1m. The operating EBITDA increased even more by 20.0% yoy to EUR 42.6m. Its liquidity amounts to a very solid EUR 74.8m position. As a result, the company continues to forecast an increase in consolidated revenue in the high single-digit percentage range and a moderate increase in operating EBIT for the 2025 financial year. We leave our estimates unchanged and confirm the EUR 34.50 TP and BUY recommendation.
Die Übernahme von IdealStandard ist in der Theorie äußerst attraktiv:
-Einstieg in das Armaturengeschäft (megawichtig und Missing-Link bei V&B),
-regionale Ergänzungen,
-die Marke "Ideal Standard" liegt auch hinsichtlich der Produktqualität eher im unteren Bereich der Markenprodukte, sowohl in der Keramik, wie im Armaturenbereich. Hier kann V&B ggf. helfen.
-Ideal Standard ist durch eine Restrukturierung gegangen und wurde V&B bereits früher schon mal angeboten. Von daher dürfte der Verkaufspreis bei fortgeschrittener Sanierung nochmal niedriger ausgefallen sein.
aber:
-Ideal Standard hat es in den letzten zehn Jahren nie geschafft, richtig profitabel zu werden. Ich gehe davon aus, dass es sowohl hinsichtlich der Marktpositionierung (s.o.) als aber auch fundamentale verfahrenstechnische Probleme in den Werken gibt. Außerdem hatte man viel zu viele Werke.
-Die Übernahme ist sehr groß für V&B gewesen. Es könnte sein, dass im wohnungsbaukonjunkturellem Abschwung V&B sich überfordert.
-Badezimmer sind im Wohnungsbau spätzyklisch und der Preisdruck dürfte erstmal noch eher zunehmen.
Fazit: erstmal zuschauen, wie sich das weiter entwickelt. Mir ist die Unsicherheit einfach zu groß.