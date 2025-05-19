Villeroy & Boch AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgesc...

19.05.2025 / 10:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Villeroy & Boch AG

ISIN: DE0007657231



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 19.05.2025

Target price: 34.50

Last rating change:

Analyst: Ralf Marinoni



Q1-25 figures reflect Ideal Standard integration



In the first quarter of FY 2025, V&B achieved consolidated sales of EUR 369.1m, which-due to acquisitions-was EUR 92.0m or 33.2% higher than the previous year's figure (EUR 277.1m). It should be noted that the previous year's quarter did not include revenue contributions from the acquired companies of Ideal Standard, which have only been included since March 1, 2024.

Tailwind also in incoming orders: V&B's order intake in Q1-25 led to an increase in the order backlog of EUR 23.1m to EUR 195.1m compared to December 31, 2024. The order backlog in the Bad & Wellness business segment amounted to EUR 156.2m, compared to EUR 150.5m as of December 31, 2024. The order backlog in the Dining & Lifestyle business segment was EUR 38.9m (December 31, 2024: EUR 21.5m) and increased due to orders already placed by its business customers for Christmas merchandise.

Overall, the company was able to improve its operating EBIT by 4.3% yoy to EUR 24.1m. The operating EBITDA increased even more by 20.0% yoy to EUR 42.6m. Its liquidity amounts to a very solid EUR 74.8m position. As a result, the company continues to forecast an increase in consolidated revenue in the high single-digit percentage range and a moderate increase in operating EBIT for the 2025 financial year. We leave our estimates unchanged and confirm the EUR 34.50 TP and BUY recommendation.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32654.pdf For additional information visit our website:

https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



Contact for questions:

Quirin Privatbank AG

Institutionelles Research

Schillerstraße 20

60313 Frankfurt am Main

research@quirinprivatbank.de

https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Villeroy & Boch Aktie Die Villeroy & Boch Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +2,43 % und einem Kurs von 16,85 auf Tradegate (19. Mai 2025, 10:19 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Villeroy & Boch Aktie um -1,47 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt 0,00 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Villeroy & Boch bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 232,44 Mio.. Villeroy & Boch zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,9000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 4,9700 %.



