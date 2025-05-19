    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVilleroy & Boch AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Villeroy & Boch

    Original-Research

    121 Aufrufe 121 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Villeroy & Boch AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgesc...

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Villeroy & Boch AG steigert Umsatz um 33,2% im Q1-25.
    • Orderbestand wächst auf 195,1 Mio. Euro, gute Aussichten.
    • Empfehlung: Kaufen, Kursziel bei 34,50 Euro bestätigt.
    Original-Research - Villeroy & Boch AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgesc...
    Foto: OceanProd - stock.adobe.com

    ^
    Original-Research: Villeroy & Boch AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

    19.05.2025 / 10:38 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Villeroy & Boch AG

    Company Name: Villeroy & Boch AG
    ISIN: DE0007657231

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 19.05.2025
    Target price: 34.50
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

    Q1-25 figures reflect Ideal Standard integration

    In the first quarter of FY 2025, V&B achieved consolidated sales of EUR 369.1m, which-due to acquisitions-was EUR 92.0m or 33.2% higher than the previous year's figure (EUR 277.1m). It should be noted that the previous year's quarter did not include revenue contributions from the acquired companies of Ideal Standard, which have only been included since March 1, 2024.
    Tailwind also in incoming orders: V&B's order intake in Q1-25 led to an increase in the order backlog of EUR 23.1m to EUR 195.1m compared to December 31, 2024. The order backlog in the Bad & Wellness business segment amounted to EUR 156.2m, compared to EUR 150.5m as of December 31, 2024. The order backlog in the Dining & Lifestyle business segment was EUR 38.9m (December 31, 2024: EUR 21.5m) and increased due to orders already placed by its business customers for Christmas merchandise.
    Overall, the company was able to improve its operating EBIT by 4.3% yoy to EUR 24.1m. The operating EBITDA increased even more by 20.0% yoy to EUR 42.6m. Its liquidity amounts to a very solid EUR 74.8m position. As a result, the company continues to forecast an increase in consolidated revenue in the high single-digit percentage range and a moderate increase in operating EBIT for the 2025 financial year. We leave our estimates unchanged and confirm the EUR 34.50 TP and BUY recommendation.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32654.pdf For additional information visit our website:
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    Contact for questions:
    Quirin Privatbank AG
    Institutionelles Research
    Schillerstraße 20
    60313 Frankfurt am Main
    research@quirinprivatbank.de
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2140604 19.05.2025 CET/CEST

    °

    Villeroy & Boch

    +1,82 %
    -1,47 %
    0,00 %
    +9,84 %
    -2,62 %
    -14,54 %
    +47,58 %
    +17,14 %
    +559,45 %
    ISIN:DE0007657231WKN:765723

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Villeroy & Boch Aktie

    Die Villeroy & Boch Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +2,43 % und einem Kurs von 16,85 auf Tradegate (19. Mai 2025, 10:19 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Villeroy & Boch Aktie um -1,47 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt 0,00 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Villeroy & Boch bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 232,44 Mio..

    Villeroy & Boch zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,9000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 4,9700 %.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Villeroy & Boch - 765723 - DE0007657231

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Villeroy & Boch. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Original-Research Villeroy & Boch AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgesc... ^ Original-Research: Villeroy & Boch AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 19.05.2025 / 10:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …