    INDUS Holding AG (von Parmantier & Cie. GmbH): Buy

    • Q1 2025: Umsatz und EBITA unter Vorjahr, Prognose angepasst
    • Akquisitionen stärken INDUS, solide Bilanz mit 38,8%
    • Kursziel 32,25 Euro, Kaufempfehlung bleibt bestehen
    Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from Parmantier & Cie. GmbH
    Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from Parmantier & Cie. GmbH

    19.05.2025 / 11:08 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of Parmantier & Cie. GmbH to INDUS Holding AG

    Company Name: INDUS Holding AG
    ISIN: DE0006200108

    Reason for the research: Update Q1 2025
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 19.05.2025
    Target price: 32,25 Euro
    Target price on sight of: 12 month
    Last rating change: no change
    Analyst: Daniel Großjohann, Thomas Schießle

    Q1 2025 impacted by economic environment - indirect consequences of US tariff policy lead to forecast adjustment

    The Q1 figures reflected economic and seasonal effects. Sales (EUR402.4 million; -1.9%) and adjusted EBITA (EUR24.9 million; -21%) were weaker than in Q1 2024, as expected. A few days before the figures were published, INDUS had already referred in an ad hoc announcement to supply chain problems indirectly attributable to US tariff policy. While INDUS is protected against US tariffs by a local-to-local strategy, Chinese countermeasures - specifically export controls on tungsten - have caused uncertainty regarding future tungsten deliveries at its highest-revenue subsidiary, BETEK. We continue to expect an economic recovery in the second half of the year, but are adjusting our revenue forecast for 2025. Even based on the updated estimates, INDUS is attractively valued with a 2025 P/E ratio of 9.9 and a dividend yield of over 5%.
    Both order intake (EUR455.1 million; +2.6%) and order backlog (EUR664.5 million; +4.4%) showed growth at Group level in Q1. However, these are mainly attributable to two subsidiaries in the Engineering segment and are therefore of limited significance. Nevertheless, the sales guidance for the Infrastructure segment has already been raised slightly following a good sales performance in Q1.
    INDUS strengthened its position in the second tier in Q1 with three acquisitions (HBS, Kettler and Electro Trading), investing a total of EUR11.2 million. The balance sheet remains solid, with an equity ratio of 38.8% as of 31 March 2025.
    Q1 EPS of EUR0.63 (Q1 24: EUR0.38) was positively influenced by a one-off tax effect.
    Outlook: For the 2025 financial year, INDUS is planning sales of between EUR1.70 billion and EUR1.85 billion (previously EUR1.75 billion to EUR1.85 billion), with adjusted EBITA now expected to be between EUR130 million and EUR165 million. This corresponds to an adjusted EBITA margin of between 7.5% and 9% (previously: 8.5% to 10%).

    DISCLAIMER
    LEGAL NOTICE
    This research report ('Investment Recommendation') was prepared by Parmantier & Cie. Research, with contributions from Mr. Grossjohann, and is distributed solely by Parmantier & Cie. Research. It is intended only for the recipient and may not be shared with other entities, even if they are part of the same corporate group, without prior written consent. The report contains selected information and makes no claim to completeness. The investment recommendation is based on publicly available information ('Information'), which is considered correct and complete. However, Parmantier & Cie. Research does not verify or guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this information. Any potential errors or omissions do not create liability for Parmantier & Cie. Research, which assumes no liability for direct, indirect, or consequential damages.
    In particular, Parmantier & Cie. Research accepts no responsibility for the accuracy of statements, forecasts, or other content in this investment recommendation concerning the analyzed companies, their subsidiaries, strategies, economic conditions, market and competitive positions, regulatory frameworks, and similar factors. While care has been taken in preparing this report, errors or omissions cannot be excluded. Parmantier & Cie. Research, including its partners and employees, accepts no liability for the accuracy or completeness of statements, estimates, or conclusions derived from the provided information in this investment recommendation. To the extent this investment recommendation is provided as part of an existing contractual relationship (e.g., financial advisory services), Parmantier & Cie. Research's liability is limited to cases of gross negligence or intentional misconduct. In cases of breach of essential obligations, liability is limited to simple negligence but is restricted to foreseeable and typical damages in all cases. This investment recommendation does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Partners, managing directors, or employees of Parmantier & Cie. Research or its subsidiaries may hold responsible positions, such as supervisory board mandates, in the companies mentioned in this report. The opinions expressed in this investment recommendation may change without notice and reflect the personal view of the research analyst. Unless otherwise stated, no part of the research analyst's compensation is directly or indirectly related to the recommendations or opinions contained in this report. All rights reserved.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32656.pdf

    Contact for questions:
    Kontakt:
    PARMANTIER & Cie. GmbH
    info@parmantiercie.com

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2140610 19.05.2025 CET/CEST

    INDUS Holding

    +1,14 %
    -1,97 %
    -8,18 %
    +2,75 %
    -19,39 %
    -15,60 %
    -18,36 %
    -52,03 %
    +56,88 %
    ISIN:DE0006200108WKN:620010

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur INDUS Holding Aktie

    Die INDUS Holding Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,91 % und einem Kurs von 22,20 auf Tradegate (19. Mai 2025, 11:09 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der INDUS Holding Aktie um -1,97 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -8,18 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von INDUS Holding bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 597,08 Mio..

    INDUS Holding zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,2000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 5,4700 %.

    Die letzten 4 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 35,00EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 34,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 36,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +52,81 %/+61,80 % bedeutet.


    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    1 im Artikel enthaltener Wert
