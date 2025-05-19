INDUS Holding AG (von Parmantier & Cie. GmbH): Buy

19.05.2025 / 11:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: INDUS Holding AG

ISIN: DE0006200108



Reason for the research: Update Q1 2025

Recommendation: Buy

from: 19.05.2025

Target price: 32,25 Euro

Target price on sight of: 12 month

Last rating change: no change

Analyst: Daniel Großjohann, Thomas Schießle

Q1 2025 impacted by economic environment - indirect consequences of US tariff policy lead to forecast adjustment



The Q1 figures reflected economic and seasonal effects. Sales (EUR402.4 million; -1.9%) and adjusted EBITA (EUR24.9 million; -21%) were weaker than in Q1 2024, as expected. A few days before the figures were published, INDUS had already referred in an ad hoc announcement to supply chain problems indirectly attributable to US tariff policy. While INDUS is protected against US tariffs by a local-to-local strategy, Chinese countermeasures - specifically export controls on tungsten - have caused uncertainty regarding future tungsten deliveries at its highest-revenue subsidiary, BETEK. We continue to expect an economic recovery in the second half of the year, but are adjusting our revenue forecast for 2025. Even based on the updated estimates, INDUS is attractively valued with a 2025 P/E ratio of 9.9 and a dividend yield of over 5%.

Both order intake (EUR455.1 million; +2.6%) and order backlog (EUR664.5 million; +4.4%) showed growth at Group level in Q1. However, these are mainly attributable to two subsidiaries in the Engineering segment and are therefore of limited significance. Nevertheless, the sales guidance for the Infrastructure segment has already been raised slightly following a good sales performance in Q1.

INDUS strengthened its position in the second tier in Q1 with three acquisitions (HBS, Kettler and Electro Trading), investing a total of EUR11.2 million. The balance sheet remains solid, with an equity ratio of 38.8% as of 31 March 2025.

Q1 EPS of EUR0.63 (Q1 24: EUR0.38) was positively influenced by a one-off tax effect.

Outlook: For the 2025 financial year, INDUS is planning sales of between EUR1.70 billion and EUR1.85 billion (previously EUR1.75 billion to EUR1.85 billion), with adjusted EBITA now expected to be between EUR130 million and EUR165 million. This corresponds to an adjusted EBITA margin of between 7.5% and 9% (previously: 8.5% to 10%).



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur INDUS Holding Aktie Die INDUS Holding Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,91 % und einem Kurs von 22,20 auf Tradegate (19. Mai 2025, 11:09 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der INDUS Holding Aktie um -1,97 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -8,18 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von INDUS Holding bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 597,08 Mio.. INDUS Holding zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,2000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 5,4700 %. Die letzten 4 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 35,00EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 34,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 36,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +52,81 %/+61,80 % bedeutet.



