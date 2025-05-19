INDUS Holding AG: Resilient & Undervalued - Analysts Say Buy Now!
INDUS Holding AG stands resilient in a challenging market, with strategic growth and a reaffirmed Buy recommendation from PARMANTIER & CIE., highlighting its robust financial health and strategic acquisitions.
- INDUS Holding AG is resilient in a challenging market and remains on a long-term growth trajectory despite cyclical headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty.
- PARMANTIER & CIE. reaffirms its Buy recommendation for INDUS with a price target of €32.25.
- In Q1 2025, INDUS reported a 1.9% decline in revenue to €402.4 million and adjusted EBITA of €24.9 million (-21%), mainly due to U.S. tariff policy and Chinese export controls on tungsten.
- Order intake increased by 2.6% to €455.1 million, and three strategic acquisitions (HBS, Kettler, Electro Trading) strengthened the portfolio.
- EPS rose to €0.63, supported by a one-off tax effect, and guidance was revised with expected revenue of €1.70–1.85 billion and adjusted EBITA of €130–165 million.
- INDUS's strategic focus on resilient SMEs, international expansion, and forward-looking technologies is highlighted, with a solid balance sheet and attractive valuation (2025e P/E ratio of 9.9, dividend yield >5%).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.