Infosys a Top 100 Global Brand for 2025. Achieves 34% Brand Value Surge, Ranks among the Top 5% of Most Trusted Brands in the U.S.
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html)
(NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital
services and consulting, today announced that it has been ranked, for the fourth
consecutive year, among the 100 most valuable brands in the world, according to
valuable brand in the world and featured amongst the top 5% of most trusted
global brands in the U.S.
"Our efforts are relentlessly focused on building Infosys into one of the most
respected IT services brands in the world, differentiated by our expertise and
innovation in helping our clients navigate an AI-first world. Even as we evolve
to remain relevant to the changing needs of our stakeholders, our brand remains
unchanging in its commitment to live our purpose - amplifying human potential
and creating the next opportunity for all," said Sumit Virmani, Global Chief
Marketing Officer, Infosys . "We are pleased to see our brand value continue to
grow, and Infosys be trusted and counted among the most valuable global brands,"
he added.
The Kantar BrandZ recognition underscores our ability to strategically balance
the timelessness of our brand with the timeliness of the reinventions we are
making to be able to help our clients transform themselves to succeed in these
times of uncertainty, ceaseless disruption, and pervasive AI. Our leadership in
enterprise AI is backed by our now market dominating sub brands Infosys Topaz
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) for AI-powered solutions
