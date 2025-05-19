Fourcore Tech Faces 10 FTFL 26 Nts -S Bond Interest Payment Crisis
Fourcore Tech Finance Ltd is tackling financial challenges by negotiating bond restructuring with creditors, aiming for a win-win solution while adhering to regulatory standards.
- Fourcore Tech Finance Ltd is negotiating with creditors regarding a non-payment of interest on its 10% corporate bond due on February 28, 2025.
- The company has reached agreements with the majority of bondholders to waive the interest payment and exchange their bonds for new ones with a 10.25% interest rate maturing on September 16, 2029.
- The interest payment on the original bond (ISIN DE000A3K5H67) was not made within the specified 30-day period.
- Fourcore Tech Finance is engaging in discussions with remaining bondholders to achieve mutually beneficial restructuring terms.
- The company was formerly known as Cardea Luna Capital Partners Ltd.
- The announcement is made in compliance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and is not for public distribution in jurisdictions where it would be unlawful.
