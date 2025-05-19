White Hat (an EPAM company) Wins Global Recognition as Outstanding Cybersecurity Consultant
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Named winner of the 2025 Cyber OSPAs in London
White Hat (an EPAM company), a premier cybersecurity company acquired in 2021 by
the US digital transformation leader EPAM (NYSE: EPAM), won the 2025 Outstanding
Security Performance Award (OSPA) in the category of Outstanding Cybersecurity
Consultant.
The recognition was announced during the official Cyber OSPAs Award Ceremony in
London. White Hat CTO Idan Keren received the award on behalf of the company.
White Hat was shortlisted in March as one of six global finalists for the award,
which celebrates excellence in cybersecurity consulting. The award recognizes
individuals, teams, or companies who demonstrate outstanding performance and
impact across any area of cybersecurity consulting. The judges recognized White
Hat for leading in innovation, with AI-driven security, an attacker-focused
approach, and a proprietary solutions delivering demonstrable client impact.
White Hat (an EPAM company), a premier cybersecurity company acquired in 2021 by
the US digital transformation leader EPAM (NYSE: EPAM), won the 2025 Outstanding
Security Performance Award (OSPA) in the category of Outstanding Cybersecurity
Consultant.
The recognition was announced during the official Cyber OSPAs Award Ceremony in
London. White Hat CTO Idan Keren received the award on behalf of the company.
White Hat was shortlisted in March as one of six global finalists for the award,
which celebrates excellence in cybersecurity consulting. The award recognizes
individuals, teams, or companies who demonstrate outstanding performance and
impact across any area of cybersecurity consulting. The judges recognized White
Hat for leading in innovation, with AI-driven security, an attacker-focused
approach, and a proprietary solutions delivering demonstrable client impact.
Offensive-Led, Proactive Cybersecurity Founded in 2013, White Hat delivers
cybersecurity services through the lens of the adversary, allowing organizations
to proactively identify weaknesses before they can be exploited. The company's
client base spans global enterprises, financial institutions, government
agencies, and critical infrastructure operators in Israel and around the world.
Since being acquired by EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) in 2021, White Hat has more
than doubled its revenue, driven by both domestic growth and international
expansion.
White Hat's success stems from a unique combination of deep offensive expertise,
attacker-centric research, and a team of military-grade ethical hackers. The
company's proprietary 'Eye of the Enemy' platform provides continuous threat
exposure management, while its 360° Incident Response suite supports clients
throughout the full incident lifecycle. These are supported by a wide range of
services including strategic consulting, threat hunting, APT simulations, and
advanced offense-led penetration testing.
Nir Tenzer, CEO of White Hat, commented: "We're honored to receive the OSPA for
Outstanding Cybersecurity Consultant. This recognition is a meaningful milestone
for our team, whose work often happens behind the scenes but has real impact on
the resilience of the world's most critical systems. It's a moment to pause,
appreciate how far we've come, and recommit to what matters - helping our
clients stay ahead in an increasingly complex threat landscape, supporting our
partners and growing our expertise."
Recognition and Growth White Hat's industry recognition highlights its
leadership and commitment to excellence. White Hat's comprehensive cybersecurity
services, led by ethical hackers and elite cyber analysts, protect organizations
across sectors including government, banking, insurance, and high-tech.
The Cyber OSPAs recognize outstanding performance in the security sector. For
more information about the awards and this year's winners, visit: https://www.th
ecyberospas.com/2025/05/08/winners-announced-for-the-2025-cyber-ospas/
https://www.white-hat-cyber.com/ | http://www.epam.com/
For further inquiries:
mailto:whitehat@epam.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/white-hat-an-e
pam-company-wins-global-recognition-as-outstanding-cybersecurity-consultant-3024
59002.html
Contact:
Yossi Yudkovich,
+972-54-4865215
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179817/6037449
OTS: White Hat
cybersecurity services through the lens of the adversary, allowing organizations
to proactively identify weaknesses before they can be exploited. The company's
client base spans global enterprises, financial institutions, government
agencies, and critical infrastructure operators in Israel and around the world.
Since being acquired by EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) in 2021, White Hat has more
than doubled its revenue, driven by both domestic growth and international
expansion.
White Hat's success stems from a unique combination of deep offensive expertise,
attacker-centric research, and a team of military-grade ethical hackers. The
company's proprietary 'Eye of the Enemy' platform provides continuous threat
exposure management, while its 360° Incident Response suite supports clients
throughout the full incident lifecycle. These are supported by a wide range of
services including strategic consulting, threat hunting, APT simulations, and
advanced offense-led penetration testing.
Nir Tenzer, CEO of White Hat, commented: "We're honored to receive the OSPA for
Outstanding Cybersecurity Consultant. This recognition is a meaningful milestone
for our team, whose work often happens behind the scenes but has real impact on
the resilience of the world's most critical systems. It's a moment to pause,
appreciate how far we've come, and recommit to what matters - helping our
clients stay ahead in an increasingly complex threat landscape, supporting our
partners and growing our expertise."
Recognition and Growth White Hat's industry recognition highlights its
leadership and commitment to excellence. White Hat's comprehensive cybersecurity
services, led by ethical hackers and elite cyber analysts, protect organizations
across sectors including government, banking, insurance, and high-tech.
The Cyber OSPAs recognize outstanding performance in the security sector. For
more information about the awards and this year's winners, visit: https://www.th
ecyberospas.com/2025/05/08/winners-announced-for-the-2025-cyber-ospas/
https://www.white-hat-cyber.com/ | http://www.epam.com/
For further inquiries:
mailto:whitehat@epam.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/white-hat-an-e
pam-company-wins-global-recognition-as-outstanding-cybersecurity-consultant-3024
59002.html
Contact:
Yossi Yudkovich,
+972-54-4865215
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179817/6037449
OTS: White Hat
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte