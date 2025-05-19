    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEPAM Systems AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu EPAM Systems
    White Hat (an EPAM company) Wins Global Recognition as Outstanding Cybersecurity Consultant

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Named winner of the 2025 Cyber OSPAs in London

    White Hat (an EPAM company), a premier cybersecurity company acquired in 2021 by
    the US digital transformation leader EPAM (NYSE: EPAM), won the 2025 Outstanding
    Security Performance Award (OSPA) in the category of Outstanding Cybersecurity
    Consultant.

    The recognition was announced during the official Cyber OSPAs Award Ceremony in
    London. White Hat CTO Idan Keren received the award on behalf of the company.
    White Hat was shortlisted in March as one of six global finalists for the award,
    which celebrates excellence in cybersecurity consulting. The award recognizes
    individuals, teams, or companies who demonstrate outstanding performance and
    impact across any area of cybersecurity consulting. The judges recognized White
    Hat for leading in innovation, with AI-driven security, an attacker-focused
    approach, and a proprietary solutions delivering demonstrable client impact.

    Offensive-Led, Proactive Cybersecurity Founded in 2013, White Hat delivers
    cybersecurity services through the lens of the adversary, allowing organizations
    to proactively identify weaknesses before they can be exploited. The company's
    client base spans global enterprises, financial institutions, government
    agencies, and critical infrastructure operators in Israel and around the world.

    Since being acquired by EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) in 2021, White Hat has more
    than doubled its revenue, driven by both domestic growth and international
    expansion.

    White Hat's success stems from a unique combination of deep offensive expertise,
    attacker-centric research, and a team of military-grade ethical hackers. The
    company's proprietary 'Eye of the Enemy' platform provides continuous threat
    exposure management, while its 360° Incident Response suite supports clients
    throughout the full incident lifecycle. These are supported by a wide range of
    services including strategic consulting, threat hunting, APT simulations, and
    advanced offense-led penetration testing.

    Nir Tenzer, CEO of White Hat, commented: "We're honored to receive the OSPA for
    Outstanding Cybersecurity Consultant. This recognition is a meaningful milestone
    for our team, whose work often happens behind the scenes but has real impact on
    the resilience of the world's most critical systems. It's a moment to pause,
    appreciate how far we've come, and recommit to what matters - helping our
    clients stay ahead in an increasingly complex threat landscape, supporting our
    partners and growing our expertise."

    Recognition and Growth White Hat's industry recognition highlights its
    leadership and commitment to excellence. White Hat's comprehensive cybersecurity
    services, led by ethical hackers and elite cyber analysts, protect organizations
    across sectors including government, banking, insurance, and high-tech.

    The Cyber OSPAs recognize outstanding performance in the security sector. For
    more information about the awards and this year's winners, visit: https://www.th
    ecyberospas.com/2025/05/08/winners-announced-for-the-2025-cyber-ospas/

    https://www.white-hat-cyber.com/ | http://www.epam.com/

    For further inquiries:

    mailto:whitehat@epam.com

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/white-hat-an-e
    pam-company-wins-global-recognition-as-outstanding-cybersecurity-consultant-3024
    59002.html

    Contact:

    Yossi Yudkovich,
    +972-54-4865215

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179817/6037449
    OTS: White Hat


