White Hat (an EPAM company) Wins Global Recognition as Outstanding Cybersecurity Consultant

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Named winner of the 2025 Cyber OSPAs in London



White Hat (an EPAM company), a premier cybersecurity company acquired in 2021 by

the US digital transformation leader EPAM (NYSE: EPAM), won the 2025 Outstanding

Security Performance Award (OSPA) in the category of Outstanding Cybersecurity

Consultant.



The recognition was announced during the official Cyber OSPAs Award Ceremony in

London. White Hat CTO Idan Keren received the award on behalf of the company.

White Hat was shortlisted in March as one of six global finalists for the award,

which celebrates excellence in cybersecurity consulting. The award recognizes

individuals, teams, or companies who demonstrate outstanding performance and

impact across any area of cybersecurity consulting. The judges recognized White

Hat for leading in innovation, with AI-driven security, an attacker-focused

approach, and a proprietary solutions delivering demonstrable client impact.







cybersecurity services through the lens of the adversary, allowing organizations

to proactively identify weaknesses before they can be exploited. The company's

client base spans global enterprises, financial institutions, government

agencies, and critical infrastructure operators in Israel and around the world.



Since being acquired by EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) in 2021, White Hat has more

than doubled its revenue, driven by both domestic growth and international

expansion.



White Hat's success stems from a unique combination of deep offensive expertise,

attacker-centric research, and a team of military-grade ethical hackers. The

company's proprietary 'Eye of the Enemy' platform provides continuous threat

exposure management, while its 360° Incident Response suite supports clients

throughout the full incident lifecycle. These are supported by a wide range of

services including strategic consulting, threat hunting, APT simulations, and

advanced offense-led penetration testing.



Nir Tenzer, CEO of White Hat, commented: "We're honored to receive the OSPA for

Outstanding Cybersecurity Consultant. This recognition is a meaningful milestone

for our team, whose work often happens behind the scenes but has real impact on

the resilience of the world's most critical systems. It's a moment to pause,

appreciate how far we've come, and recommit to what matters - helping our

clients stay ahead in an increasingly complex threat landscape, supporting our

partners and growing our expertise."



Recognition and Growth White Hat's industry recognition highlights its

leadership and commitment to excellence. White Hat's comprehensive cybersecurity

services, led by ethical hackers and elite cyber analysts, protect organizations

across sectors including government, banking, insurance, and high-tech.



The Cyber OSPAs recognize outstanding performance in the security sector. For

more information about the awards and this year's winners, visit: https://www.th

ecyberospas.com/2025/05/08/winners-announced-for-the-2025-cyber-ospas/



https://www.white-hat-cyber.com/ | http://www.epam.com/



For further inquiries:



mailto:whitehat@epam.com



View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/white-hat-an-e

pam-company-wins-global-recognition-as-outstanding-cybersecurity-consultant-3024

59002.html



Contact:



Yossi Yudkovich,

+972-54-4865215



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179817/6037449

OTS: White Hat





