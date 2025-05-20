PIERER Mobility Secures Funds for KTM's Dynamic Restructuring
PIERER Mobility AG triumphantly secures a vital financing package, paving the way for KTM AG's strategic restructuring. With creditor approval and a €600 million plan, the restructuring is set to proceed smoothly. Payments are due by May 2025, excluding offers in the US and Australia.
Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
- PIERER Mobility AG has secured a financing package for the restructuring of KTM AG and its subsidiaries.
- The restructuring plans for KTM AG, KTM Components GmbH, and KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH are set to be fulfilled on time.
- Creditors approved a restructuring plan quota of 30% on February 25, 2025, with payments due by May 23, 2025.
- The total financing required for the restructuring plans is approximately EUR 600 million.
- Financing commitments have been received, contingent on executing necessary agreements, to ensure timely quota payments.
- This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities and is not for distribution in certain jurisdictions, including the United States and Australia.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 30.05.2025.
