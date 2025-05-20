Join VAT's 2025 Capital Markets Day for Key Insights!
VAT Group is poised to seize growth across its markets, fueled by tech leadership and customer focus. Digitalization and AI trends boost demand for semiconductor equipment, propelling VAT's ambitions. With a robust path to 2029, VAT targets CHF 1.5-1.7 billion in sales by 2027, aiming for sustainable growth. Positioned to outpace market growth, VAT leverages cutting-edge tech to tap into the booming semiconductor sector.
- VAT Group is prepared to capture growth opportunities in all its markets, driven by technology leadership and customer intimacy.
- Key growth drivers include digitalization trends and AI proliferation, leading to high demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
- VAT Group confirmed a sustainable and profitable growth path to 2029, with updated net sales targets for 2027 set at CHF 1.5 to 1.7 billion.
- Financial guidance for 2025 to 2029 includes sales growth in the low to mid-teens, an EBITDA margin of 30% to 37%, and a free cash flow conversion of 60% to 70% of EBITDA.
- VAT aims to outgrow its markets by up to 2x, leveraging technology leadership and expanding its product and service offerings.
- The global semiconductor market is expected to reach over USD 1 trillion by 2030, with VAT positioned to benefit from this growth due to its strong focus on leading-edge technologies.
+0,56 %
+5,67 %
+17,59 %
-10,25 %
-27,91 %
+31,57 %
+124,42 %
+632,48 %
ISIN:CH0311864901WKN:A2AGGY
