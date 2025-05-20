53 0 Kommentare Join VAT's 2025 Capital Markets Day for Key Insights!

VAT Group is poised to seize growth across its markets, fueled by tech leadership and customer focus. Digitalization and AI trends boost demand for semiconductor equipment, propelling VAT's ambitions. With a robust path to 2029, VAT targets CHF 1.5-1.7 billion in sales by 2027, aiming for sustainable growth. Positioned to outpace market growth, VAT leverages cutting-edge tech to tap into the booming semiconductor sector.

