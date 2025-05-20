97 0 Kommentare Wienerberger Q1 2025: Innovation Fuels Resilient Growth

Wienerberger AG has set a remarkable precedent in Q1 2025, showcasing robust growth and strategic resilience. With a 15% revenue surge to €1.1 billion and a 13% rise in operating EBITDA, the company underscores its financial prowess. Amidst geopolitical and market volatility, Wienerberger deftly navigated challenges, offsetting residential construction weaknesses. The company capitalized on high demand for infrastructure and renovation, particularly in Eastern Europe, with clay block sales soaring. Strategic share repurchases and a €1 billion liquidity reserve position Wienerberger for future growth, driven by acquisitions and innovations in water and energy management.

wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

