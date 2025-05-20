Wienerberger Q1 2025: Innovation Fuels Resilient Growth
Wienerberger AG has set a remarkable precedent in Q1 2025, showcasing robust growth and strategic resilience. With a 15% revenue surge to €1.1 billion and a 13% rise in operating EBITDA, the company underscores its financial prowess. Amidst geopolitical and market volatility, Wienerberger deftly navigated challenges, offsetting residential construction weaknesses. The company capitalized on high demand for infrastructure and renovation, particularly in Eastern Europe, with clay block sales soaring. Strategic share repurchases and a €1 billion liquidity reserve position Wienerberger for future growth, driven by acquisitions and innovations in water and energy management.
- Wienerberger AG reported a 15% year-on-year revenue increase to €1.1 billion in Q1 2025.
- Operating EBITDA rose by 13% to €130 million, showcasing strong financial performance.
- The company demonstrated resilience amid geopolitical and market volatility, offsetting weaknesses in residential construction.
- There is high demand for infrastructure and renovation, particularly in Eastern Europe, where clay block sales have seen double-digit growth.
- Wienerberger repurchased over 1.1 million shares, about 2% of its share capital, while maintaining a solid liquidity reserve of €1 billion.
- The company is well-positioned for future growth, leveraging strategic acquisitions and innovative solutions in water and energy management.
The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 33,16EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,36EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,60 % since publication.
