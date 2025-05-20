Mutares 2024: Revenue Soars to €5.2B, €108.3M Net, €2 Dividend
Mutares Group celebrates a 12% revenue boost to EUR 5.261 billion in 2024, with ambitious plans to double this by 2028.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Mutares Group's revenues increased by 12% to EUR 5.261 billion in fiscal year 2024.
- Mutares Holding's net income for 2024 was EUR 108.3 million.
- A dividend of EUR 2.00 per share is planned for fiscal year 2024.
- Key earnings drivers in 2024 included the listing of Steyr Motors and the sale of Frigoscandia.
- Mutares plans to increase Group revenues to EUR 10 billion by 2028 and expects net income of EUR 200 million for Mutares Holding.
- The company aims for further successful exits by the end of 2025, with sale processes for portfolio companies already initiated.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht 2024" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report 2024.", at mutares is on 20.05.2025.
The price of mutares at the time of the news was 33,90EUR and was up +2,96 % compared with the previous day.
+2,35 %
+2,26 %
-4,64 %
+21,44 %
-21,27 %
+64,21 %
+209,05 %
+107,40 %
+25.430,30 %
ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte