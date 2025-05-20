Mutares 2024: Revenue Soars to €5.2B, €108.3M Net, €2 Dividend

Mutares Group's revenues increased by 12% to EUR 5.261 billion in fiscal year 2024.

Mutares Holding's net income for 2024 was EUR 108.3 million.

A dividend of EUR 2.00 per share is planned for fiscal year 2024.

Key earnings drivers in 2024 included the listing of Steyr Motors and the sale of Frigoscandia.

Mutares plans to increase Group revenues to EUR 10 billion by 2028 and expects net income of EUR 200 million for Mutares Holding.

The company aims for further successful exits by the end of 2025, with sale processes for portfolio companies already initiated.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht 2024" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report 2024.", at mutares is on 20.05.2025.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 33,90EUR and was up +2,96 % compared with the previous day.






