SFC Energy: Q1 2025 Growth Secures Expansion & Targets
SFC Energy AG is poised for growth in 2025, with robust regional performance and strategic expansions paving the way for future success.
Foto: SFC Energy AG
- SFC Energy AG reported a solid foundation for growth in Q1 2025, confirming its expansion course and full-year targets.
- Sales and earnings were down year-on-year due to a large project in India in Q1 2024, with group sales at EUR 38,620 thousand compared to EUR 40,048 thousand in Q1 2024.
- Strong growth rates were observed in Europe (34%) and the United States (61%), despite a slight decline in sales in the Clean Energy segment.
- The Clean Power Management segment saw a 10.7% increase in sales, with the segment's share of group sales widening to 26.5%.
- The company's gross margin remained stable at about 44%, and the equity ratio was 71.9% as of March 31, 2025.
- SFC Energy AG expects further growth from its hydrogen fuel cell business in Scandinavia and follow-up business in the defense and public security sector.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at SFC Energy is on 20.05.2025.
The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 24,900EUR and was down -2,92 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.677,37PKT (+0,59 %).
