Cantourage Group Boosts Q1 2025 Profits with 11-13% EBITDA Margin

Cantourage Group SE reports an EBITDA margin of 11 to 13% for Q1 2025 based on preliminary internal figures.

Revenue for the same period exceeds EUR 25 million, with cumulative revenue over EUR 36 million by the end of April.

The company confirms the economic scalability of its business model and strong demand in core markets.

Cantourage is a leading European medical cannabis company, founded in 2019, working with over 60 growers from 18 countries.

The company ensures high pharmaceutical quality standards and offers a range of products including dried flowers, extracts, dronabinol, and cannabidiol.

Cantourage has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since November 11, 2022, under the ticker symbol ‘HIGH’.

