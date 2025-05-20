Cantourage Group Soars with Profitable Growth in Q1 2025!

Cantourage Group SE achieved strong and profitable growth in the first quarter of 2025.

The company reported an EBITDA margin of between 11 and 13% for Q1 2025.

Revenue exceeded EUR 25 million in the first quarter and surpassed EUR 36 million by the end of April 2025.

Cantourage is Europe's leading listed medical cannabis company, emphasizing its economic strength and operational profitability.

The company collaborates with over 60 cannabis growers from 18 countries, ensuring high pharmaceutical quality standards.

Cantourage has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since November 2022 under the ticker symbol 'HIGH'.

The next important date, Publication of the consolidated financial statements of Cantourage Group SE as of December 31, 2024., at Cantourage Group is on 31.05.2025.

The price of Cantourage Group at the time of the news was 5,3500EUR and was up +1,52 % compared with the previous day.





