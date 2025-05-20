Viscom SE: Strong Q1 2025 Growth, Full-Year Forecast Confirmed
Viscom SE has kicked off 2025 with a promising start, showcasing notable growth and strategic foresight. With a 9.4% surge in orders and a significant turnaround in EBIT, the company is on a path to recovery. Focusing on innovation and new markets, Viscom is poised for continued success despite market hurdles.
- Viscom SE reported a 9.4% increase in incoming orders for Q1 2025, totaling €20,385 thousand, compared to €18,625 thousand in the previous year.
- Revenue for Q1 2025 reached €19,789 thousand, marking a 6.2% increase from €18,628 thousand in Q1 2024.
- The company's EBIT improved significantly to €24 thousand, compared to a loss of €2,382 thousand in the previous year, resulting in an EBIT margin of 0.1%.
- Personnel expenses decreased to €9,028 thousand due to a reduced workforce, while total operating performance rose to €20,389 thousand.
- Viscom's management remains cautiously optimistic for 2025, expecting order intake and revenue between €80 to €90 million, with an EBIT margin of 2% to 5%.
- The company is strategically focused on critical components, new markets, and technology leadership, aiming for growth from 2026 onwards despite current market challenges.
The next important date, Publication of the Group Quarterly Financial Report Q3/2025, at Viscom is on 20.05.2025.
The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 3,5200EUR and was down -0,28 % compared with the previous day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,7000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,11 % since publication.
+3,93 %
-1,09 %
+17,53 %
-0,55 %
-37,80 %
-65,69 %
-51,47 %
-77,07 %
-83,41 %
ISIN:DE0007846867WKN:784686
