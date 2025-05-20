4FINANCE Unveils Q1 2025 Results: Discover Key Insights
4finance Holding S.A. has kicked off 2025 with impressive financial strides, showcasing robust growth and strategic initiatives that underline its commitment to enhancing credit quality and expanding its online presence.
- 4finance Holding S.A. reported a net profit of €14.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €43.0 million for Q1 2025, marking a 53% and 23% year-on-year increase, respectively.
- The Group's online loan issuance volume was €127.5 million in Q1 2025, slightly down from €138.6 million in Q1 2024, reflecting a focus on credit quality.
- TBI Bank's loan issuance increased by 20% year-on-year to €301.8 million, and the Group announced a definitive agreement to sell TBI Bank, pending regulatory approvals.
- Interest income rose 13% year-on-year to €117.7 million, with a cost-to-income ratio improving to 38.2% from 43.3% in the prior year.
- Net receivables increased by 2% to €1,347.2 million, with an overall gross NPL ratio of 9.7% as of 31 March 2025, stable compared to the previous year.
- The Group maintained a robust liquidity position with €73.3 million in cash at the end of the period, emphasizing a strategic focus on expanding its online business.
-0,34 %
+0,01 %
+1,64 %
-0,33 %
+1,89 %
+10,51 %
+16,90 %
+2,56 %
ISIN:XS1417876163WKN:A181ZP
