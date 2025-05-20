    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Maren Thurow starts as new Head Global Communications at Grünenthal (FOTO)

    Aachen (ots) - Maren Thurow has today assumed the role of Vice President and
    Head Global Communications at Grünenthal. She succeeds Florian Dieckmann, who
    has played a key role in evolving the company's Communications department since
    2021. In her new position, Maren will oversee Grünenthal's communications
    operations across all markets and lead the team based at the company's
    headquarters in Aachen. She will report directly to CEO Gabriel Baertschi.

    This appointment comes at a pivotal moment in Grünenthal's transformation,
    following the company's outstanding financial performance in 2024. Since 2017,
    Grünenthal's profitability, measured by adjusted EBITDA, has more than tripled,
    driven by strategic acquisitions and partnerships such as the acquisition of the
    US company Valinor Pharma and the product Movantik(TM) in July 2024.
    Additionally, Grünenthal continues to advance its key R&D programs, including
    progressing the Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator (GRM) and Nociceptin (NOP)
    Receptor Agonist programs to the next development stages, along with ongoing
    progress in its Nav compounds. The company is also focusing on accelerating
    growth in Qutenza(TM) and its Established Brands, while ensuring a smooth
    integration of Valinor Pharma and pursuing further strategic acquisitions.

    Maren joined Grünenthal in 2021 as Head of Global Commercial Communication and
    was subsequently the Planning Director for the company's commercial
    organization. Prior to joining Grünenthal Maren was a Director at
    FleishmanHillard, one of the world's leading global PR firms.

    About Grünenthal

    Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
    science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
    record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
    patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
    innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working
    towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.

    Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28
    countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available
    in approx. 100 countries. In 2024, Grünenthal employed around 4,300 people and
    achieved revenues of EUR1.8 billion.

    More information: https://www.grunenthal.com

    Follow us on: LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group
    (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gruenenthal?originalSubdomain=de)

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grunenthal/?hl=de

    Click here for our Grünenthal Report 2024/2025
    (https://grunenthal-annualreport24.corporate-report.net/#0)

    Contact:

    Maren Thurow, Head Global Communications at Grünenthal
    mailto:maren.thurow@grunenthal.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/6037996
    OTS: Grünenthal Group




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Maren Thurow starts as new Head Global Communications at Grünenthal (FOTO) Maren Thurow has today assumed the role of Vice President and Head Global Communications at Grünenthal. She succeeds Florian Dieckmann, who has played a key role in evolving the company's Communications department since 2021. In her new …